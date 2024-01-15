HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Mahindra Xuv700 Launched With New Features, Price Starts At 13.99 Lakh

2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched with new features, price starts at 13.99 lakh

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2024, 17:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra XUV700 comes as the flagship SUV of the homegrown brand that has been known as a major player in the country's bulging utility vehicle market
...
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 comes as the flagship SUV of the homegrown brand that has been known as a major player in the country's bulging utility vehicle market.
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 comes as the flagship SUV of the homegrown brand that has been known as a major player in the country's bulging utility vehicle market.

Mahindra on Monday announced the launch of its updated XUV700 SUV. The new 2024 Mahindra XUV700 comes available at a starting price of 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated iteration of the flagship Mahindra SUV comes with new features inside the cabin, while on the exterior, the automaker is offering ne Napoli Black paint theme giving it a stealth look.

Mahindra launched the XUV700 SUV in the Indian market in August 2021 for the first time. Since the beginning, the SUV has been able to grab the attention of buyers who seek powerful performance blended with strong road presence and premiumness in one package. The SUV claims to have sold more than 1.40 lakh units since its inception, making it the fastest Mahindra SUV to achieve this milestone.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Price

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 SUV is priced between 13.99 lakh and 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in five different variants and in five, six and seven-seater options. The variants of the SUV are the MX, AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7L. Bookings for the SUV have already commenced across the country from 15th January 2024 and the SUV will start reaching dealerships across the country from 25th January 2024. The automaker claims to have enhanced its production capacity to ensure faster delivery of the SUV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
2184.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956.0 cc Diesel Both
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
2179 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956.0 cc Diesel Both
₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc Petrol Both
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Design

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 looks similar to the outgoing model with the basic design and silhouette being the same as the previous one. However, the addition of the new Napoli Black paint option for the AX7L and AX7 variants has added more zing to the beefy SUV. These two variants also come with optional dual-tone exterior paint. The black grille and striking black alloy wheels further enhanced its visual appeal.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Interior

Moving inside the cabin, the updated iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets dark chrome finishes on the air vents and central console. Mahindra in an official release has said that the AX7L variant of the XUV700 comes with ventilated front seats with first-in-segment memory ORVMs linked to the custom seat profiles and the option of captain seats in both the AX7 and AX7L variants.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Features

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 has a wide range of features. The new Mahindra XUV700 SUV claims to come with Adrenox Suite with over-the-air software update capability thanks to an inbuilt e-sim. This software suite offers 83 connected car features, including 13 new additions such as EcoSense leaderboard, M lens, and toll diary. With this SUV, Mahindra has also introduced a new concierge service called ASK Mahindra.

The homegrown auto giant has further stated that the advanced features onboard the updated XUV700 come categorised into several key areas, which are - Prognosis Alerts, Vehicle Status, Location-Based Services, Safety, Remote Functions, Third-Party Apps, and Novelty Connected Features. These features are available through the Adrenox Suite across all the variants, namely the AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Powertrain

On the powertrain front, the SUV remains unchanged, as the changes have been made on the cosmetic and feature front. The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol model gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, while the diesel variant gets a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, which works in the outgoing model as well. The power and torque figures too remain the same.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2024, 17:26 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV700

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.