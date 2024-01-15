2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched with new features, price starts at 13.99 lakh

Mahindra on Monday announced the launch of its updated XUV700 SUV. The new 2024 Mahindra XUV700 comes available at a starting price of ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated iteration of the flagship Mahindra SUV comes with new features inside the cabin, while on the exterior, the automaker is offering ne Napoli Black paint theme giving it a stealth look.

Mahindra XUV700 comes as the flagship SUV of the homegrown brand that has been known as a major player in the country's bulging utility vehicle market

Mahindra launched the XUV700 SUV in the Indian market in August 2021 for the first time. Since the beginning, the SUV has been able to grab the attention of buyers who seek powerful performance blended with strong road presence and premiumness in one package. The SUV claims to have sold more than 1.40 lakh units since its inception, making it the fastest Mahindra SUV to achieve this milestone.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Price

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 SUV is priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in five different variants and in five, six and seven-seater options. The variants of the SUV are the MX, AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7L. Bookings for the SUV have already commenced across the country from 15th January 2024 and the SUV will start reaching dealerships across the country from 25th January 2024. The automaker claims to have enhanced its production capacity to ensure faster delivery of the SUV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc Diesel Both ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc Diesel Manual ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details Tata Safari 1956.0 cc Diesel Both ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Jimny 1462 cc Petrol Both ₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Design

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 looks similar to the outgoing model with the basic design and silhouette being the same as the previous one. However, the addition of the new Napoli Black paint option for the AX7L and AX7 variants has added more zing to the beefy SUV. These two variants also come with optional dual-tone exterior paint. The black grille and striking black alloy wheels further enhanced its visual appeal.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Interior

Moving inside the cabin, the updated iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets dark chrome finishes on the air vents and central console. Mahindra in an official release has said that the AX7L variant of the XUV700 comes with ventilated front seats with first-in-segment memory ORVMs linked to the custom seat profiles and the option of captain seats in both the AX7 and AX7L variants.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Features

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 has a wide range of features. The new Mahindra XUV700 SUV claims to come with Adrenox Suite with over-the-air software update capability thanks to an inbuilt e-sim. This software suite offers 83 connected car features, including 13 new additions such as EcoSense leaderboard, M lens, and toll diary. With this SUV, Mahindra has also introduced a new concierge service called ASK Mahindra.

The homegrown auto giant has further stated that the advanced features onboard the updated XUV700 come categorised into several key areas, which are - Prognosis Alerts, Vehicle Status, Location-Based Services, Safety, Remote Functions, Third-Party Apps, and Novelty Connected Features. These features are available through the Adrenox Suite across all the variants, namely the AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Powertrain

On the powertrain front, the SUV remains unchanged, as the changes have been made on the cosmetic and feature front. The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol model gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, while the diesel variant gets a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, which works in the outgoing model as well. The power and torque figures too remain the same.

First Published Date: