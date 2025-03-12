Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition teased ahead of launch

Mahindra has released a new teaser in which they have confirmed that they will be launching the Black Edition of the XUV700 on 17th March. The SUV will get cosmetic upgrades over the current model and it can be expected that it will be based on the top-spec variants. It will also be priced higher than the standard variants. As of now, it is not confirmed what the updated new model will be called.

What will be new with the Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition?

The new XUV700 Black Edition will only come with cosmetic changes over the current model. So, expect the exterior to be finished in all-black along with dark chrome for the grille and window belt lining. The alloy wheels will also be finished in black only.

There would be changes to the upholstery as well in the form of an all-black theme. There would be leatherette seats with black headliner and stitching. Apart from this, there would be a smoked chrome surround on offer as well.

All of these changes were done to the recently launched Scorpio N Carbon Edition as well.

