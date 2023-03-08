HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv300 Updated With New Engines, Prices Hiked By Up To 22,000

Mahindra XUV300 updated with new engines, prices hiked by up to 22,000

Mahindra and Mahindra has updated its sub-compact SUV XUV300 with new engines to meet stricter emission norms from April 1. The carmaker has updated the XUV300 lineup with engines compliant with RDE norms which make them compatible with ethanol-based fuel. AS a result, Mahindra has also increased the prices of the sub-compact SUV. The prices, effective from this month, have gone up by up to 22,000 depending on variants one chooses.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 10:17 AM
Mahindra XUV300 price hike has affected almost all its variants. The sub-compact SUV rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others in the segment. The only variants to have escaped the price hike are the W4 and W6 petrol manual variants of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV300 new price list, after the hike, is at least 15,000 more than the old prices. The price is effective on both petrol and turbo petrol variants. In the petrol version, Mahindra has increased the price of the W6 automatic and all other variants in W8. While the W6 automatic is now expensive by 20,000, the other variants have seen a hike of 15,000. The petrol variants of the XUV300 now start from 8.41 lakh and go up to 13.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the turbo petrol variants, Mahindra has increased prices of all the variants on offer. The increase is at least 15,000 for the W6, W8 variants. The top two variants, W8(O) and W8(O) dual-tone, have seen a hike of 20,000. The turbo petrol variants will now cost between 10.50 lakh and 13.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300Old price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
Petrol variants8.41 lakh to 13.06 lakh8.41 lakh to 13.21 lakh
Turbo petrol variants10.35 lakh to 12.90 lakh10.50 lakh to 13.10 lakh
Diesel variants9.60 lakh to 13.92 lakh9.80 lakh to 14.14 lakh

The biggest hike has been implemented on the diesel variants. Mahindra has increased the prices of the W4, W6 and W8 manual with sunroof variants by 20,000. The top-spec W8(O) manual, automatic and dual-tone variants has seen an increase of 22,000. Mahindra XUV300 diesel variants prices will now start from 9.80 lakh and go up to 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: XUV300 Mahindra and Mahindra
