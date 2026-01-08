Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Which Petrol SUV Should You Buy?

Indian automaker Mahindra recently launched its flagship SUV, the XUV 7XO, in India. The newly-launched SUV was a fresh take on the XUV 700, which was first launched in August 2021. This aligns the newly-launched SUV with its new nomenclature employed by Mahindra’s XUV portfolio. Available in both petrol and diesel powertrains, the XUV 7XO has plenty of rivals in the Hyundai Alcazar , Tata Safari and MG Hector . However, the recently launched petrol Tata Safari has become a major competitor for the Mahindra XUV 7XO , considering both are Indian automakers. Let’s see how the petrol Mahindra XUV 7XO fares against the petrol Tata Safari, and which petrol SUV should you buy:

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Engine

The Mahindra XUV 7XO remains mechanically unchanged with a 2.0L turbocharged mStallion petrol engine producing 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, along with an option of a six-speed automatic transmission. The Tata Safari, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged Hyperion Turbo GDi petrol engine producing 167.67 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Petrol

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Features

In addition to the engine, the Mahindra XUV 7XO comes equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, multi-zone ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control (available with AT only), six-way powered driver seat, 540-degree surround view, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, one touch up-and-down power windows, frameless auto-dimming IRVM, Dolby Atmos, Studio and 3D-immersive sound, Alexa built-in with ChatGPT, Follow me headlamps, Shark fin antenna, rear AC vents, triple 12.2-inch screens, ventilated front and rear seats, steering-mounted audio controls and intelligent tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

The Tata Safari, on the other hand, gets a 14.5-inch digital infotainment system, a Dolby-Atmos enabled audio system, a digital rear-view camera with an integrated dashcam, memory ORVMs with reverse assist, a dual camera washer system, panoramic sunroof, rear LED DRLs, voice enable dual zone automatic climate control, cruise control, gesture controlled power tailgate, sliding front armrest, six-way powered driver seat, push button start-stop, rear AC vents, rear armrest, ventilated seats, terrain response modes, and wireless mobile charger, among others.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Safety

The Mahindra XUV 7XO boasts a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with Sense+, ADAS dynamic visualization, driver drowsiness detection, six airbags along with knee airbags in higher variants, electronic stability control with 17 features including anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, hill hold control, hill descent control and traction control system, among others.

The Tata Safari, on the other hand, boasts an anti-lock braking system, seven airbags, electronic stability program, hill descent control, hill hold control, roll-over mitigation, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level 2 ADAS, among others.

Tata Safari Petrol

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Colour Options

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is offered in seven different colours, namely Desert Myst, everest white, Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet, Galaxy Grey, and midnight black, whereas the Tata Safari is offered in seven different colour options, namely carbon black, Cosmic Gold, Royal Blue, Daytona Grey, Supernova Copper, and Pure Grey.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Price

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.66 lakh, whereas the Tata Safari has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.29 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Verdict

While the Tata Safari has been a product which has been present in the market for several years now, it has recently added a petrol engine to its arsenal, whereas the Mahindra XUV 7XO was offered with a petrol engine right from the start, much like its predecessor, the XUV 700. Mahindra offers a bigger engine with better output and more features for a premium of ₹37,000 when it comes to the starting ex-showroom price. I believe that the Mahindra XUV 7XO is a better-looking SUV than the Tata Safari while being a better value-for-money proposition, tilting my verdict in favour of the Mahindra XUV 7XO.

