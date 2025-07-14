Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX vs Skoda Kylaq: Which 13 lakh SUV is best for you

With demand for feature-rich, performance-oriented compact SUVs growing steadily, both Mahindra and Skoda are offering compelling options under ₹13 lakh. Mahindra has introduced the RevX edition of the XUV 3XO.

The top of the line RevX A variant is now the most affordable way to access its 130 PS turbo-petrol engine, while Skoda’s Kylaq Signature Plus trim continues to be a fully-loaded variant in its own right. But which of these two turbo-petrol SUVs presents greater value for money? Let's dissect.

Although both vehicles are placed in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, their dimensions vary in critical areas. The Skoda Kylaq is marginally longer, being 3,995 mm long, whereas the Mahindra XUV 3XO measures 3,990 mm in length. However, the XUV is wider and taller, which gives it a more commanding road presence.

It measures 1,821 mm in width and 1,647 mm in height, whereas the Kylaq is narrower at 1,783 mm and stands shorter at 1,619 mm. The XUV 3XO also benefits from a longer wheelbase at 2,600 mm, compared to the Kylaq’s 2,566 mm, potentially translating to more interior space. Even boot space is marginally in favour of the XUV, which offers 364 litres versus 360 litres in the Kylaq.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX vs Skoda Kylaq: Specs

When it comes to engine performance, the XUV 3XO clearly leads. Mahindra has equipped the RevX A variant with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 130 PS of power and 230 Nm of torque. In contrast, the Kylaq Signature Plus uses a smaller 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, good for 115 PS and 178 Nm.

Both SUVs are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, but the XUV 3XO offers noticeably stronger numbers on paper. This makes it a more desirable choice for purchasers looking for improved acceleration and on-highway performance.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX vs Skoda Kylaq: Features

Mahindra's XUV 3XO RevX A is loaded with upmarket features that make the cabin life-rich. It features a big 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, connected car tech, and a six-speaker sound system.

Other standout features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay interface. The seats are finished in black leatherette, and the front and rear passengers benefit from central armrests and cupholders.

The Kylaq Signature Plus also features a nicely appointed cabin, if less ostentatious. It features a slightly smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch digital driver's display. Although it features wireless smartphone connectivity and a six-speaker system, it lacks the panoramic sunroof and wireless charging.

Interior finish is simpler, with fabric upholstery, ambient lighting, and a cooled glovebox. Rear passengers get the added practicality of 60:40 split-folding rear seats.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX vs Skoda Kylaq: Safety Equipment

Both SUVs come with a strong safety net, including six airbags, cruise control, rear parking sensors with a camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear defogger. The XUV 3XO adds an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and electrically foldable ORVMs. Meanwhile, the Kylaq makes up ground with hill hold assist and cornering fog lamps for improved visibility.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX vs Skoda Kylaq: Price

In terms of pricing, the Kylaq Signature Plus holds an edge. It is priced between ₹11.25 lakh and ₹12.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and automatic variants respectively. The XUV 3XO RevX A commands a premium, with prices ranging from ₹11.80 lakh for the manual to ₹13 lakh for the automatic. That makes the Kylaq more affordable by ₹55,000 to ₹65,000, depending on the transmission.

