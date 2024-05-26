Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries to commence today. Check details

Deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 3XO are slated to commence today (May 26, 2024). The automaker had previously announced that t he subcompact SUV garnered 50,000 bookings within just an hour of opening on May 15. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in nine variants, with the base model priced at an ex-showroom rate of ₹7.49 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in nine trims: M1, M2, M2 Pro, M3, M3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. As per reports, initial deliveries will focus on four specific trims: the AX5, AX5 L, MX3, and MX3 Pro. The AX5 trim starts at ₹10.69 lakh, while the AX5 L begins at ₹11.99 lakh. The MX3 and MX3 Pro variants are priced at ₹9.49 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh, respectively.

During a recent press conference it was highlighted a significant trend: approximately 70 per cent of the XUV 3XO bookings are for petrol variants. This is a notable shift from the more balanced fuel type preference seen in the sales of the previous model, the XUV300.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra Auto and Farm Equipment Services, emphasised Mahindra's commitment to timely deliveries, particularly for first-time car buyers who may not be willing to wait for extended periods. He stated that the company understands that first-time buyers won't wait for months for a car. We are very conscious of this. These buyers differ from Thar (lifestyle SUV) customers, who are willing to wait because there's nothing else like it in the market.

To meet this demand, Mahindra has already produced over 10,000 units of the XUV 3XO and has ramped up production capacity to 9,000 units per month. This increase is significant compared to the production numbers for the outgoing XUV300 model.

