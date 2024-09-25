Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed, starts from 18.79 lakh

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 range starts from ₹18.79 lakh, going up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be exclusively offered with the diesel engi

Mahindra has announced prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants that will be exclusively available with the diesel engine option. The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 range starts from ₹18.79 lakh, going up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the comparable two-wheel drive version, the MX5 4x4 variant is about ₹1.80 lakh more expensive. Meanwhile, the top-spec AX7L 4x4 trim is ₹1.5 lakh more expensive than the 2WD version.