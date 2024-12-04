Mahindra BE 6e, embroiled in the IndiGo-Mahindra trademark row gets quirky features. Check it out

The Mahindra BE 6e SUV has been in the news for a ‘6e’ name trademark row with IndiGo, the airline company. However, there is no denying the fact that the Mahindra BE 6e has disrupted the Indian automotive scene with its segment-first features and the value for money that it offers. Check out the list of quirky and unique features which the electric coupe-SUV offers:

1 Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA) The Mahindra BE 6e comes with an in-built AI system which Mahindra calls ‘the most powerful mind in the automotive world.’ According to the carmaker, the neural system is capable of real-time responses, making 51 trillion operations per second, advanced safety and driver assistance.

2 Semi-active dampers The Mahindra BE 6e features a semi-active damper setup which intelligently adapts to the different needs of the user. Apart from this, the BE 6e is based on the INGLO platform which has been built from scratch for Mahindra's ‘Born Electric’ SUVs. The platform offers multiple unique technologies in itself. The battery gets over 500 km of claimed range and has 35 patents. The motor made for performance produces 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The platform gets a skateboard design improving the centre of gravity and allowing for a flat floor inside the cabin.

3 Cabin experience Inside the cabin, there are multiple highlight features on the Mahindra BE 6e including dual 12.3-inch screens hoisted over the dashboard along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. The BE 6e features a race-ready digital cockpit along with an AR-equipped heads-up display. Looking up one can also notice the panoramic sunroof with a ‘LightUpMe’ technology. There are also three different mood settings including ‘calm’, ‘cozy’ and ‘club.’ Additionally, the screens get seamless connectivity across the user's devices and the car screens. There is also ‘EyeDentity’ which detects driver drowsiness levels providing reminders according to the alertness levels.

5 Safety The coupe-SUV features a level-2 ADAS setup which comes with 5 radars and a camera. This setup is capable of detecting animals, pedestrians, barricades and different types of vehicles. Additionally, there is brake-by-wire technology with an integrated electronic booster. The SUV also comes with technology that detects and records the exterior of the car with a 360-degree camera and the cabin with an in-cabin camera storing videos in the vehicle. It also provides a live view via its mobile app. To help with parking, the car gets 12 ultrasonic sensors allowing for perpendicular, angular and parallel parking along with reversing assistance and a remote-controlled option. The SUV offers 7 airbags inside the cabin.

