Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two deliveries begin across India. Check details

The deliveries of Pack Two trim level, which is the mid spec variant of both the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e have commenced PAN India. Both the electric SUVs were launched in November 2024, while the deliveries of the Pack Three and Pack Three Select variants began in March and June 2025 respectively.

The prices for the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two starts at ₹ 22.65 lakh for the 59 kWh option, while the 79 kWh version is priced at ₹ 24.25 lakh. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two 59 kWh option is priced at ₹ 25.65 lakh and the 79kWh option is priced at ₹ 27.25 lakh.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two: Specs

According to MIDC (Part 1 + Part 2) range estimates, the 79 kWh battery enables a range of up to 656 km in the XEV 9e and 682 km in the BE 6. In comparison, the 59 kWh battery delivers a range of 542 km for the XEV 9e and 535 km for the BE 6. Both battery configurations come with a single electric motor setup. The larger battery variant produces 282 bhp of power, while the smaller unit delivers 228 bhp. Torque output remains consistent at 380 Nm across both versions. Power is sent to the rear wheels, as both models feature a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two: Design and features

Mahindra’s Pack Two variants of the XEV 9e and BE 6 come with a fairly loaded set of exterior and interior features. On the outside, both models get full LED lighting — including headlamps, fog lamps with a cornering function, DRLs, and tail lamps. The 19-inch alloy wheels get aero inserts, and there are illuminated logos that add a bit of flair, especially at night.

Step inside, and the cabin leans toward a tech-forward and comfortable layout. Both cars use leatherette upholstery, while the display setup differs slightly: the BE 6 features a pair of 12.3-inch screens, whereas the XEV 9e goes a step further with a triple-screen layout. Features like dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, a fixed panoramic roof, and powered ventilated front seats are included to enhance day-to-day usability. Convenience features such as an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and push-button start/stop are also part of the package.

On the safety side, both EVs boast six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels, a rear-view camera, and an electronic park brake with auto hold. There is also advanced safety tech in the form of Level-2 ADAS capabilities that include features like lane keep assist and driver fatigue warning — a nod to how much driver-assist systems are finding their way into even non-premium segments.

