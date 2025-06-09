Looking to buy Toyota Fortuner? You'll now have to spend more to get one. Here's why

Toyota Fortuner , one of India’s highest-selling SUVs, saw a price increase across all variants. The price hike applies to the petrol and diesel versions of the Toyota Fortuner, with the biggest hike seen on the petrol automatic 4x2 variant. The price of this model has surged by ₹68,000, while most other diesel trims, including the performance-oriented GR-S and both Legender versions, have seen a uniform hike of ₹40,000.

Following these adjustments, the Fortuner now commands an ex-showroom price ranging from ₹36.05 lakh to ₹52.34 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the configuration.

Toyota Fortuner: Updated price range

With the price increase, the Toyota Fortuner's ex-showroom prices now begin at ₹36.05 lakh for the 2.7-litre 4x2 petrol automatic, which is the point of entry into the line-up. In diesel, the 2.8-litre 4x2 manual costs ₹36.73 lakh, with the 4x2 diesel automatic at ₹39.01 lakh.

Those opting for the 4x4 manual diesel will now pay ₹40.83 lakh. The recently launched mild-hybrid diesel variant, which features a 48V battery system paired with the 2.8-litre engine and a 4x4 automatic transmission, is priced at ₹44.72 lakh. Sitting at the top of the lineup is the GR-S 2.8-litre 4x4 diesel automatic, which commands ₹52.34 lakh, reflecting its sportier tuning and premium equipment.

Toyota Fortuner mild hybrid introduced

This price revision comes shortly after Toyota introduced a new mild-hybrid diesel variant of the Fortuner. Powered by the proven 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a 48V battery system, the hybrid version targets improved fuel economy and refined urban drivability. Although it retains the exterior styling of its conventional diesel counterpart, the addition of the hybrid tech underlines Toyota’s gradual shift toward greener powertrains, even in the body-on-frame SUV segment.

The new Fortuner hybrid is offered with a 4x4 setup along with enhanced efficiency—an appealing prospect for long-distance and adventure-focused buyers.

Toyota Fortuner: Specs

The Fortuner continues to offer a wide selection of configurations. Buyers can choose between a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine, both mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. But the all-wheel-drive (4x4) configuration remains a preserve of the diesel lineup, as well as the higher-end Legender and GR-S trim.

The top-of-the-line GR-S is the priciest Fortuner in the line-up and boasts sportier looks, dynamic suspension, and occupies the top spot as Toyota's flagship SUV in India.

