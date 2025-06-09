HT Auto
Looking to buy Toyota Fortuner? You'll now have to spend more to get one. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2025, 09:37 AM
The price hike applies to the petrol and diesel versions of the Toyota Fortuner, with the biggest hike seen on the petrol automatic 4x2 variant.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT
The prices of the Toyota Fortuner now range between ₹36.05 lakh and ₹52.34 lakh, ex-showroom.
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT
Toyota Fortuner, one of India’s highest-selling SUVs, saw a price increase across all variants. The price hike applies to the petrol and diesel versions of the Toyota Fortuner, with the biggest hike seen on the petrol automatic 4x2 variant. The price of this model has surged by 68,000, while most other diesel trims, including the performance-oriented GR-S and both Legender versions, have seen a uniform hike of 40,000.

Following these adjustments, the Fortuner now commands an ex-showroom price ranging from 36.05 lakh to 52.34 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the configuration.

Also Read : Toyota Fortuner with 48V hybrid assist launched at 44.72 lakh. Check details

Toyota Fortuner: Updated price range

With the price increase, the Toyota Fortuner's ex-showroom prices now begin at 36.05 lakh for the 2.7-litre 4x2 petrol automatic, which is the point of entry into the line-up. In diesel, the 2.8-litre 4x2 manual costs 36.73 lakh, with the 4x2 diesel automatic at 39.01 lakh.

Those opting for the 4x4 manual diesel will now pay 40.83 lakh. The recently launched mild-hybrid diesel variant, which features a 48V battery system paired with the 2.8-litre engine and a 4x4 automatic transmission, is priced at 44.72 lakh. Sitting at the top of the lineup is the GR-S 2.8-litre 4x4 diesel automatic, which commands 52.34 lakh, reflecting its sportier tuning and premium equipment.

Toyota Fortuner mild hybrid introduced

This price revision comes shortly after Toyota introduced a new mild-hybrid diesel variant of the Fortuner. Powered by the proven 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a 48V battery system, the hybrid version targets improved fuel economy and refined urban drivability. Although it retains the exterior styling of its conventional diesel counterpart, the addition of the hybrid tech underlines Toyota’s gradual shift toward greener powertrains, even in the body-on-frame SUV segment.

Also Read : Innova and Fortuner fuel Toyota to grow 22 per cent in May 2025. Check details

The new Fortuner hybrid is offered with a 4x4 setup along with enhanced efficiency—an appealing prospect for long-distance and adventure-focused buyers.

Toyota Fortuner: Specs

The Fortuner continues to offer a wide selection of configurations. Buyers can choose between a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine, both mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. But the all-wheel-drive (4x4) configuration remains a preserve of the diesel lineup, as well as the higher-end Legender and GR-S trim.

The top-of-the-line GR-S is the priciest Fortuner in the line-up and boasts sportier looks, dynamic suspension, and occupies the top spot as Toyota's flagship SUV in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2025, 09:37 AM IST
