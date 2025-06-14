Looking for an easy-to-drive car? Check out these 5 hatchbacks with an automatic
- Here are five hatchbacks under ₹10 lakh offering automatic transmissions in India, blending city-driving convenience with affordability. Options include both AMT and dual-clutch variants.
As the demand for convenient and city-friendly hatchbacks grows, automatics, especially budget-friendly AMTs, have found their place in the Indian market. From the humble Renault Kwid to the tech-laden Tata Altroz DCA, there’s now a wide variety of options for buyers looking to ease their daily commutes without crossing the ₹10 lakh mark. Automatic transmissions are also steadily becoming a mainstream choice among Indian car buyers, especially in metro cities where traffic snarls are a daily affair. These premium small cars often come equipped with automatics as standard, offering the convenience of clutch-free driving.
Here’s a roundup of 5 hatchbacks currently available in India with automatic transmissions under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom):
Renault Kwid
The Renault Kwid is currently the most affordable automatic hatchback in India. It’s offered with a 5-speed AMT starting from the RXL(O) trim. Powering the Kwid is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68 bhp and 92.5 Nm. Renault offers a ‘Traffic Assist’ creep mode, which helps in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Its AMT variant starts at ₹6.41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a slightly pricier option compared to some on this list. While fuel efficiency might not be the absolute best at 22.3 kmpl (claimed), it remains respectable. Inside, the Renault Kwid boasts of an 8-inch infotainment system, hill start assist, steering-mounted controls and a fast USB charger.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti’s S-Presso is the most budget-friendly automatic offering from the brand. The AMT variant starts from the VXi (O) trim with a starting price of ₹5.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The S-Presso provides ample headroom, making it suitable for taller passengers. Under the hood, it shares the same 1.0-litre engine as the Alto K10, resulting in identical power figures. Both utilise a 5-speed AMT. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 25.30 kmpl for the S-Presso. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD for better braking control, and even advanced features like hill hold assist and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for additional stability.
Tata Tiago and Tiago NRG
Tata offers the 5-speed AMT on the Tiago in XTA and XZA trims, while the Tiago NRG gets it exclusively on the XZA variant. Both are powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm. The 5-speed AMT Tiago is priced starting at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Tiago NRG with the same transmission gets a price tag of ₹7.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The fourth-generation Swift now features an all-new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine (K12E) producing 81 bhp and 112 Nm, paired with a 5-speed AMT in VXi, VXi(O), ZXi, and ZXi+ trims. Despite a slight drop in output from its predecessor, the engine is peppy and refined. The AMT complements the engine well for city usage, offering smooth shifts and a well-calibrated creep function that aids in stop-go traffic scenarios.
Also check these Cars
Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
Hyundai’s Grand i10 NIOS brings polish and refinement to the AMT segment. The automatic variants, available from the Magna to the top-spec Asta, use a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with 82 bhp and 114 Nm.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week