Looking for a CNG SUV under a budget? Here's a list of the most popular ones

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 19:30 PM
Currently there are six CNG SUVs available under the ₹10 lakh bracket

The SUV trend in India has grown faster than any other segment of vehicles. Going by the Indian buyer's mindset, everyone loves to get a economical and a value for money product when it comes to cars. With the manufacturers now offering SUVs with a CNG option, it becomes makes for a difficult to pick one. Given below is a list of the best SUVs in India that offer a CNG fuel option. 

1Tata Nexon

Tata has just recently introduced the Nexon iCNG in India with a new turbocharged engine. This SUV comes at a starting price of 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine is a 1.2 litre engine producing 99 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The Nexon in CNG is being offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

2Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG starts at a price of 9.29 lakh and is offered in 3 variants. The engine on offer is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is also shared by other Maruti Suzuki cars. This makes 87 bhp and 121 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. ARAI has certified its official fuel economy at 25.51km/kg.

3Tata Punch

The Punch iCNG starts at 7.23 lakh to 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it one of the most affordable SUVs on offer at the moment. The Punch gets twin-cylinder technology that allows it to also have some usable boot space. The Punch gets a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder engine which produces 72 bhp and 103Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and offers a fuel economy of 26.99 km/kg certified by ARAI.

4Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a Maruti Suzuki Fronx which has been rebadged. The Taisor comes at a starting price of 8.71 lakh. Both the Taisor as well as the Fronx are get a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine which returns a fuel efficiency of 28.5km/kg. This unit is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and makes 76 bhp and 98 Nm of torque.

5Hyundai Exter

A competitor to the Tata Punch in the micro SUV segment is the Hyundai Exter. The Exter comes at a starting price of 8.43 lakh. The CNG variants of the Exter comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine making 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The gearbox mated to this engine is a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Exter returns a mileage of 27.1 km/kg.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 19:30 PM IST
