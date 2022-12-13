HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Longest Running Toyota Car Ever? This 30 Yr Old Corolla Has Clocked 20 Lakh Kms

Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms

A New Zealand man's 1993 Toyota Corolla model has recently reached a milestone of clocking 20 lakh kilometres on the odometer. Graeme Hebley, a 72-year-old man from New Zealand recently reached the unique milestone in the 30-year-old Toyota Corolla model. According to reports, the car's engine still runs perfectly and Hebley believes the vehicle will be able to stay on the road 'forever'. “I wouldn't believe it could do two million without something going wrong. In my whole career, that is the highest I have seen," said Hebley when he hit the milestone.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 12:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This 1993 Toyota Corolla has clocked more than 20 lakh kms since its owner Graeme Hebley bought the station wagon from Japan in 2000 with 80,000 kms on the odometer. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@JaMtoka)
This 1993 Toyota Corolla has clocked more than 20 lakh kms since its owner Graeme Hebley bought the station wagon from Japan in 2000 with 80,000 kms on the odometer. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@JaMtoka)
This 1993 Toyota Corolla has clocked more than 20 lakh kms since its owner Graeme Hebley bought the station wagon from Japan in 2000 with 80,000 kms on the odometer. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@JaMtoka)
This 1993 Toyota Corolla has clocked more than 20 lakh kms since its owner Graeme Hebley bought the station wagon from Japan in 2000 with 80,000 kms on the odometer. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@JaMtoka)

Also Read : Toyota cars top list of vehicles most likely to last long, finds survey

The owner has been working as a contractor for local newspaper deliverers since 1968. Hebley said that he usually travels about 5,000 kms every week on his Toyota Corolla. He usually drives from Wellington up to New Plymouth and back six days a week. Hebley had bought the station wagon from Japan in 2000 with 80,000 kms on the odometer. "Apparently it was used to deliver chippies in Tokyo before I got it," said Hebley.

Hebley has not had much trouble with the old car. He services it every two weeks at a local car care station. The service schedule has been the same for the past 22 years since Hebley bought the car. Not much changes have been made to the Corolla since then besides replacing the wheel bearings and the cambelt almost 20 times.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Hebley too has not gotten tired of driving the car for more than 20 years. “I couldn't help but love my Toyota Corolla. Whatever I do, it just bounces back." Hebley says he has no plans to stop doing long drives across the country anytime soon. "The car might outlast me at this point," he added.

The 1993 Toyota Corolla owned by Hebley is a station wagon. Under its hood of this front-wheel drive vehicle is a 1.8-litre inline four cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine can churn out 115 hp of maximum power and 156 Nm of peak torque.

 

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Corolla
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms
Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms
10 safest cars in India: Mahindra Scorpio-N shakes up list with 5-star rating
10 safest cars in India: Mahindra Scorpio-N shakes up list with 5-star rating
Every fifth car in this country is an EV
Every fifth car in this country is an EV
Every fifth car on road in this European country is now electric
Every fifth car on road in this European country is now electric
Are flex-fuel engines the answer to saving on petrol bill?
Are flex-fuel engines the answer to saving on petrol bill?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city