Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms

A New Zealand man's 1993 Toyota Corolla model has recently reached a milestone of clocking 20 lakh kilometres on the odometer. Graeme Hebley, a 72-year-old man from New Zealand recently reached the unique milestone in the 30-year-old Toyota Corolla model. According to reports, the car's engine still runs perfectly and Hebley believes the vehicle will be able to stay on the road 'forever'. “I wouldn't believe it could do two million without something going wrong. In my whole career, that is the highest I have seen," said Hebley when he hit the milestone.

The owner has been working as a contractor for local newspaper deliverers since 1968. Hebley said that he usually travels about 5,000 kms every week on his Toyota Corolla. He usually drives from Wellington up to New Plymouth and back six days a week. Hebley had bought the station wagon from Japan in 2000 with 80,000 kms on the odometer. "Apparently it was used to deliver chippies in Tokyo before I got it," said Hebley.

Hebley has not had much trouble with the old car. He services it every two weeks at a local car care station. The service schedule has been the same for the past 22 years since Hebley bought the car. Not much changes have been made to the Corolla since then besides replacing the wheel bearings and the cambelt almost 20 times.

Hebley too has not gotten tired of driving the car for more than 20 years. “I couldn't help but love my Toyota Corolla. Whatever I do, it just bounces back." Hebley says he has no plans to stop doing long drives across the country anytime soon. "The car might outlast me at this point," he added.

The 1993 Toyota Corolla owned by Hebley is a station wagon. Under its hood of this front-wheel drive vehicle is a 1.8-litre inline four cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine can churn out 115 hp of maximum power and 156 Nm of peak torque.

