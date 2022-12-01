Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study

A study by iSeeCars pitched renowned car manufacturers and found in its study that Toyota vehicles are most likely to last longest
Of several models studied, 20 were ranked as ones with longest lifespan. Toyota models made up half of these
There are six Toyota models in the top 10. Sequoia was ranked the best in terms of longevity
Land Cruiser was ranked second with a potential lifespan of well over 3 lakh kms
Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL fared well as well
Honda was a strong performer too with 3 of its models in the top 20
Ford Expedition was placed 11th in the list
Nissan Titan just about made it to the list