Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study

Published Dec 01, 2022

A study by iSeeCars pitched renowned car manufacturers and found in its study that Toyota vehicles are most likely to last longest

Of several models studied, 20 were ranked as ones with longest lifespan. Toyota models made up half of these

There are six Toyota models in the top 10. Sequoia was ranked the best in terms of longevity

Land Cruiser was ranked second with a potential lifespan of well over 3 lakh kms

Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL fared well as well

Honda was a strong performer too with 3 of its models in the top 20

Ford Expedition was placed 11th in the list

Nissan Titan just about made it to the list
