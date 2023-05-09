Kia launches special edition of Sonet SUV. Here's what is new

Kia India has launched a new variant of the Sonet sub-compact SUV. The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition, or the anniversary edition of the SUV, has been launched at a starting price of ₹11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest edition of the Sonet SUV is based on the HTX variant. It offers several updates in terms of design elements as well features on offer. The variant, called the HTX AE, is around ₹40,000 more expensive than the HTX variant of the SUV.

The latest edition of the Kia Sonet SUV is inspired by now-extinct aurochs cattle species, one of the largest herbivores with large horns. The SUV offers features like an Aurochs front face, skid plates at the sides and the rear section which gets Tangerine accents. The SUV also offers electric sunroof. Kia has added crown jewel LED headlamps with heartbeat LED DRLs and heartbeat LED tail lamps. Kia is offering the Aurochs Edition of Sonet four colour options. These include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey and Aurora Black Pearl colour options.

The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition will be offered in four trims. These include G1.0 T-GDi 6iMT, G1.0 T-GDi 7DCT, 1.5L CRDi VGT 6iMT with a six-speed torque converter and 1.5L CRDi VGT 6AT with a seven-speed DCT unit.

On the inside, the Sonet Aurochs Edition gets semi leatherette seats with silver stitching in Beige and Black colour theme, leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with Sonet logo, leatherette wrapped door armrest, inside door handle hyper silver metallic paint and silver finish AC vents as well. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, the special edition of Kia Sonet SUV will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine can churn out 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is capable of generating 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Among key safety features offered with the special edition Sonet are four airbags, anti-lock brake system with electronic brake distribution, emergency stop signal, brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management.

Kia Son et rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue among others in the sub-four metre segment.

