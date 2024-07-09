Kia Seltos hybrid expected to enter market by 2025. Here’s what to expect

Kia Seltos is all set to get a hybrid powertrain option with the the next-generation model, scheduled for release in the second half of 2025. It will mark the debut of a hybrid (HEV) powertrain for the first time in the model's history, a report by South Korean news portal ETNews stated.

This move signifies Kia's strategic response to the evolving automotive landscape. The electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing a temporary slowdown in demand, while hybrid vehicles are witnessing a surge in popularity. By offering a hybrid tech Seltos alongside the existing gasoline model, Kia aims to cater to a wider range of consumer preferences.

Electrification push and the Indian market

The introduction of the Kia Seltos Hybrid aligns with the company’s broader electrification strategy. The company aims to offer electrified options for all five of its SUV and RV models sold in Korea. This strategy might also be extended to the Indian market, where the Seltos has been a runaway success.

The Kia Seltos is one of the key players in the domestic compact SUV segment in India since its launch in 2019, primarily due to the value proposition it offers. The addition of a fuel-efficient hybrid tech could further strengthen Kia's position in this crucial market.

Expected features and market impact

The report by ETNews stated that the Kia Seltos Hybrid is expected to borrow the proven 1.6-liter hybrid system currently used in the Hyundai Kona Hybrid. This system delivers a healthy 141 bhp and boasts of a combined fuel efficiency of 18.1 to 19.8 kmpl.

Kia is also developing a dedicated electronic all-wheel-drive (E-AWD) system specifically for the Seltos Hybrid. This system is aimed at enhancing driving performance in markets like Europe, where all-wheel-drive vehicles are in high demand.

The combination of a proven hybrid powertrain, potentially improved fuel efficiency, and the established Seltos brand name could make this a highly desirable option for Indian consumers looking for a balance between affordability and eco-friendliness.

Last year, Kia India downplayed hybrids, suggesting they prioritised electric vehicles (EVs) from 2025 onwards. However, their recent openness to hybrids indicates a strategic shift.

Market research plays a key role in this change. Hybrid penetration in India's mass market segment has grown to 2.5 per cent, and future emission regulations could further boost hybrid adoption. Kia recognises this timely opportunity and is preparing to introduce hybrid models alongside their EV plans.

