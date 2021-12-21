Kia Seltos facelift SUV spotted testing, likely to launch next year

KIA is reportedly working n the facelift model of its most successful offering in India - the Seltos SUV. First launched back in 2019, Kia Seltos SUV is due for a mid-life upgrade and may be launched in India some time next year.

According to spy shots published by Newcarscoops, Kia is already testing the facelift model of the Seltos in South Korea, its home base.

The images show the Seltos, wrapped in a black camouflage, with just the windscreen and windows bare and a hint of the LED headlights peeping through the wrap.

Kia Seltos remains the best-seller for the Korean carmaker in India. Kia has already sold 48,315 units so far in eleven months this year. In 2020, Kia had sold 96,932 units of Seltos.

The test mule seen in the spy shots sports the characteristic Kia camouflage. The grille of the new Seltos is likely to be upgraded, but may keep the traditional tiger-nose feature. However, it is seems quite clear that the LED headlight unit is undergoing some changes. It may wear similar headlight units seen on Carens, the newly-unveiled three-row offering from the Korean brand in India. The same changes can be expected at the rear with a new set of taillights.

(Also read: Kia Carens or Hyundai Alcazar? Similarities, differences explained)

The design of the alloy wheels, which is also visible in the spy shots, look similar to the ones used in the current models. However, it cannot be ruled out that Kia will add a different design to the wheels closer to its production.

As far as the interior is concerned, Kia is likely to add more connected car features inside the new Seltos. The infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster may draw inspiration from the Carens, which look more futuristic than other units seen inside Kia cars in India.

The new Seltos is likely to ditch diesel engine in its new avatar. According to reports, Kia may add a hybrid version of the Seltos which will use the same powertrain as the newly-launched Niro hybrid model. The 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor with combined outputs of 140 hp and 265 Nm peak torque. However, it is not confirmed yet if Kia will bring in the hybrid model to India too.

Besides the hybrid unit, 2022 Kia Seltos is likely to come powered by the same petrol units as on offer on current models. Kia offers Seltos in India in three powertrains. There is a 1.5-litre petrol and a diesel unit besides the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit. The transmission job is handled by either a 6-speed manual or automatic, a 7-speed automatic and iMT gearbox.

Kia is expected to unveil the new-generation Seltos SUV early next year. The launch is expected to take place in the second half of 2022.