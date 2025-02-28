2025 Kia Seltos: Take a look at key highlights of the updated trims of the SUV

With the recent MY2025 update, Kia has made its Seltos more enticing with the HTE (O), HTK (O) and HTK+ (O) variants. These variants now come with updated features and expand the already elaborate choice of trim, engine and gearbox combinations to a total number of 24.

The 2025 Kia Seltos doesn't change in terms of design, and there aren't any mechanical updates made to the SUV either. Listed below are the key highlights of the SUV in detail: