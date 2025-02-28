2025 Kia Seltos: Take a look at key highlights of the updated trims of the SUV
- The key highlights of the 2025 Kia Seltos are its new variants HTE (O), HTK (O) and HTK+ (O).
With the recent MY2025 update, Kia has made its Seltos more enticing with the HTE (O), HTK (O) and HTK+ (O) variants. These variants now come with updated features and expand the already elaborate choice of trim, engine and gearbox combinations to a total number of 24.
The 2025 Kia Seltos doesn't change in terms of design, and there aren't any mechanical updates made to the SUV either. Listed below are the key highlights of the SUV in detail:
The updated HTE (O) variant of the Kia Seltos features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with Bluetooth connectivity. It is also equipped with a six-speaker audio system. Additional features include steering-mounted audio controls, LED daytime running lights (DRL) and connected LED tail lights.
The newly launched HTK (O) variant of the Kia Seltos boasts 16-inch alloy wheels. It also includes a rear wiper, a rear washer and a defogger. This SUV variant further comes with roof rails, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof. The HTK (O) trim is enhanced with a smart key that has a motion sensor.
The HTK+ (O) variant of the Kia Seltos is equipped with LED headlamps featuring sequential LED turn signals, LED fog lamps, power-adjustable auto-folding ORVMs, and a mood lamp. In addition to the smart key with motion sensor found in the HTK (O) variant, this version also rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
While the new variants and additional features have been introduced to the Kia Seltos, on the mechanical front, it remains the same as before. Powering the SUV is the 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, while there is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer available with transmission choices of a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT. There is a 1.5-litre diesel mill on offer as well which comes mated to either a six-speed iMT or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
The Kia Seltos range starts with the HTE (O) variant at ₹11.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to the X-Line which costs ₹20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The HKT (O) and HTK+ (O) variants slot right before the HTX+ trim and cost ₹13 lakh and ₹14.39 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively.
Being one of the most successful SUVs in the Indian market, the Kia Seltos takes on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Honda Elevate.
