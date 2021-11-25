Kia Niro debuts as hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric SUV with bold looks.

Kia has taken the covers off its new generation Niro SUV at the Seoul Mobility Show. The SUV comes with a new 'Opposites United' design philosophy with a bolder look than the first generation. The SUV will be on show till December 5 at the event.

The second-generation Korean SUV takes its design cues from the 2019 HabaNiro concept. The signature 'tiger nose' grille has been redesigned for the all-new Niro.

Similar Cars

It now now extends from the hood through to the rugged fender below. It also gets 'heartbeat' LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Overall, Niro wears a stylish and bold crossover look and high-tech two tone body. At the rear, SUV gets boomerang-shaped rear taillights.

(Also see | More pics of completely redesigned new-gen Kia Niro SUV)

The interior of the Niro is also completely revised, with a dashboard that will remind of the Kia EV6. There is a dual screen divided into two segments. The first screen, displaying the counters, extends to the right into a second slab, more diagonally which displays the multimedia system.

Below sits a floating center console with a glossy black accents featuring an electronic gearshift wheel at the center. The audio-visual screen and air vents are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the modern dash design, while ambient mood lighting heightens the senses and creates a welcoming interior.

In terms of materials, Kia uses recycled wallpaper for the headliner and seats in organic polyurethane and textile fiber made from eucalyptus leaves. The all-new Niro also gets a “Greenzone" driving mode. This automatically switches from hybrid to electric when the driver wants it to.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, said, "Kia continues to take steps towards a more sustainable future, inviting everyone to join the movement into the new mobility era. The all-new Kia Niro makes it simple to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and electric powertrains while it also fulfils the practical needs of customers."

Kia has not shared the range of engines for the new Niro. However, it is clear that the SUV will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric versions. It is likely to hit the markets in the second half of next year.