Kia Carens three-row SUV officially revealed in global unveil for Indian market

That Kia opted to have the global unveil of Carens here and that India will be the first home to the product also signals the importance being attached by the Koreans to the market here. Carens will be manufactured at the Kia plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur.

Kia Carens design:

Large wheel arches, chrome garnish, straight lines and LED light technology define the outside of Kia Carens.

Kia Carens has the Tiger Nose grille that is found on many of its siblings. But there is a clear focus on a confluence of design elements that typically define a recreational vehicle and a conventional SUV. Large wheel arches, chrome garnish, straight lines and LED light technology define the outside.

Kia claims Carens has the largest wheelbase among three-row SUVs in its segment which translates into more space for passengers inside.

There are three new colours -Silver, Brown and Blue.

Kia Carens cabin and features:

Kia designers specifically point to the wraparound dashboard with elements in piano black finish. There is chrome additions too on the side doors. The vehicle gets 64-colour ambient lighting.

The upholstery is in a light shade of beige and indigo, and there are plenty of storage space for bottles and even an umbrella. There is a dedicated clip to hang air fresheners from while Kia spot light in second and third row add to the experience.

The second row also gets a tray with slots to place various tech-based devices like tabs and phones. the vehicle also gets ventilated front row seats, smart air purification system and support for Kia Connect app.

The rear AC vents have a diffuser functionality for better dispersion of air. And then there is one touch tumble function on the second row seats for easier in and out for passengers in the last row.

Kia Carens safety highlights:

Carens will get six airbags as standard and boasts of a number of safety highlights like Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-start Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and All-Wheel Disc brakes, among others.

Kia Carens engine and transmission:

Kia Carens will be powered by both petrol and diesel engine options and will get three drive modes. There is also manual, six-speed automatic and DCT options.