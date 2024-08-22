Kia Seltos: Top 10 features

Published Aug 22, 2024

 Dual-Zone Climate Control: The Seltos is the first in its segment to feature dual-zone climate control, allowing both the driver and passenger to set their preferred temperatures individually. 

 Dual Screens: The Seltos features a large dual screen panoramic display with a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a full digital cluster that measures 26.04 cm

Advanced Driver Assistance System: The Seltos comes with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more

Lightbars: The Seltos comes with lightbars in the front as well as at the rear.

Panoramic sunroof: Indian customers love panoramic sunroofs and the Seltos comes equipped with it. 

Front parking sensors: Cars in India come with rear parking sensors as standard. However, having front rear parking sensors just add to the convenience factor by helping in navigating tight spaces. 

360-degree camera: This feature provides a  bird's-eye view of the vehicle's surroundings, helping drivers avoid obstacles and park easily.

Safety features:  The Kia Seltos is equipped with a host of safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, and (TPMS)

Ventilated seats: In a climate like ours, ventilated seats is a big boon. 
