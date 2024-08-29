Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Seltos Available With Benefits Of Up To 60,000. Check Details

Kia Seltos available with benefits of up to 60,000. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 09:13 AM
Kia India celebrates 5 years of Seltos with a 5-year warranty and exchange benefits up to ₹60,000. Prices range from ₹10.90 lakh to ₹20.37 lakh ex-
...
Kia Seltos is offered with three engine options.

Kia India has announced that they are celebrating 5 years of the Seltos in the Indian market by offering a 5-year warranty and other exchange benefits of up to 60,000. For additional information, we would suggest that you get in touch with your nearest authorized dealership. The Seltos was the first car that Kia launched in the Indian market and it was an instant hit.

Kia Seltos: Prices

The price of the Seltos starts at 10.90 lakh and goes up to 20.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Kia Seltos: Trims and variants

The Seltos is sold in three trims - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line. There are ten variants on offer - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), and X-Line.

Watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

Kia Seltos: Engines and transmission

In 2023, Kia made a notable enhancement by replacing the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This upgraded engine delivers a remarkable performance of 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. It is available with a choice of either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine have not undergone any modifications. Both engines maintain a maximum power output of approximately 115 bhp. The diesel variant produces 250 Nm of torque and can be equipped with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In contrast, the naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 144 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic transmission.

Also Read : Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which of the two should you buy?

Kia's current and upcoming models

Currently, Kia sells Sonet and EV6 in the Indian market apart from the Seltos. The brand will soon launch the new-generation Carnival and EV9 electric SUV which will be the new flagship vehicle.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 09:13 AM IST
