Kia rolls out Scrappage Incentive Program for new car buyers against old car

Kia India has announced its new scrappage incentive program for new car buyers. The automaker has announced “substantial benefits" to customers who choose to scrap their old vehicle irrespective of the make or model in exchange for a brand-new Kia. The move, Kia says, will not only enable buyers to strike a better deal for a new car but also help promote sustainability and lower emissions.

Kia Scrappage Incentive Program

This is the first such Scrappage Incentive Program directly from an automaker. The automaker will provide 1.5 per cent or ₹20,000 (whichever is less) as an incentive on the ex-showroom price of any Kia vehicle purchased when customers trade-in or scrap their old car. Buyers will have to submit their certificate of deposit to avail the incentive.

Speaking about the new scrappage incentive program, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, shared his thoughts on the program, "At Kia, we have always been committed to supporting clean, sustainable mobility solutions. This scrappage incentive initiative is not only aligned with the government’s scrappage mandate but also reflects our dedication to empowering customers to make environmentally responsible choices. We are proud to assist our customers in transitioning to more efficient, lower-emission vehicles while also encouraging the eco-friendly recycling of old cars."

Scrappage Incentives From Maruti, Tata, Mercedes-Benz & More

Kia is not the only automaker offering incentives to old vehicle users for scrapping their vehicles. Other automakers also provide incentives to entice buyers into upgrading to newer and more emissions-friendly vehicles. For instance, Mercedes-Benz provides a standard incentive of ₹25,000 to all new customers who present a certificate of deposit from an authorised registered vehicle scrapping facility. Meanwhile, other automakers are offering a similar 1.5 per cent or ₹20,000 incentive (whichever is lower) against the vehicle's ex-showroom price.

The minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, announced in August this year that the ministry had notified state governments to offer a concession of up to 25 per cent on road tax for non-transport vehicles and up to 15 per cent for transport vehicles.

