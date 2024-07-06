Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens get a price hike. Check new prices

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Kia India has hiked prices of three SUVs from its lineup, the Seltos, the Sonet, and the Carens, and the revised prices are applicable to select variants from each model. The South Korean carmaker had recently updated the Seltos and Sonet SUVs with a new GTX trim variant. While the Sonet and the Carens received price hikes of up to ₹27,000, Seltos prices were raised by up to ₹19,000. Notably, the carmaker did not make any price revisions to the entry level variants and as such the starting price of all three SUVs have remained the same as before.
Kia offers the Sonet in 10 variants - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+, X Line. Prices of its variants have been raised by anywhere between ₹1,000 and ₹27,000. The price of the HTX Turbo-Petrol iMT is now put at ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTX 1.5 Diesel with the manual gearbox was raised by approximately ₹27,000 and it now sits at ₹12.3 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Sonet had contributed the most to Kia India's sales in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), accounting for 43 per cent of units sold. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet includes six airbags as well as standard safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes features like lane-keeping assistance and frontal collision prevention.
Like the Sonet, the Kia Seltos is offered in 10 variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+(S), GTX+, X-Line(S), X-Line. Price of its variants were raised by anywhere between ₹2,000 to ₹19,000. The price of the top-level X Line now sits at ₹20.37 lakh (ex-showroom). Price of the HTX 1.5 Petrol with the manual gearbox has been increased by approximately ₹14,000, putting it at ₹16.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTX Diesel with the iMT has been bumped by approximately ₹19,000, slotting it at an ex-showroom price of ₹17.19 lakh.
The Seltos is one of the best-selling cars of H1 2024 from the South Korean carmaker’s lineup. It is offered with three 1.5-litre engines, of which two are petrol. The turbocharged petrol variant offers 158 bhp and 253 Nm and can be mated to either a clutchless manual or a dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The Kia Seltos additionally comes with radar-based ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera and a blindspot monitor.