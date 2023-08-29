Kia Sonet HTK+ variant now gets this premium feature: Check out

Published sie 29, 2023

Kia has introduced an electric sunroof on the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant

It is priced at 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

With demand for this feature going up, the OEM aims to offer it to larger segment

The petrol unit in this variant offers 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque

Besides the new sunroof, the variant offers an 8-inch touchscreen

 It comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with wireless phone projection

There are four speakers and two tweeters inside

A fully automatic air conditioner and auto headlamps are among other offerings

Sonet was first launched in the country back in 2020
