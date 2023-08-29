Kia Sonet HTK+ variant now gets this premium feature: Check out

Kia has introduced an electric sunroof on the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant
It is priced at ₹9.76 lakh (ex-showroom)
With demand for this feature going up, the OEM aims to offer it to larger segment
The petrol unit in this variant offers 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque
Besides the new sunroof, the variant offers an 8-inch touchscreen
It comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with wireless phone projection
There are four speakers and two tweeters inside
A fully automatic air conditioner and auto headlamps are among other offerings
Sonet was first launched in the country back in 2020