Kia Sonet and Seltos get new GTX trims, new colours and features on offer

Kia has recently updated the Sonet and Seltos SUVs with new GTX trims, which come offering additional features and a new colour option. The new GTX trim for the Sonet and Seltos are slotted between the HTX+ and the GTX+ trims for both the SUVs. The Kia Sonet GTX is available at a starting price of ₹13,70,900 (ex-showroom), while the Seltos GTX is available from ₹18,99,900 (ex-showroom).

With this new trim, the Sonet and Seltos SUVs are now available in more exterior colour options, including the new Aurora Black Pearl shade. The GTX trims for the Seltos and the Sonet do not bring entirely identical changes. The Seltos GTX gets 18-inch alloy wheels while the Sonet is entirely limited to 16-inch wheels. Similarly, the Sonet GTX misses out on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that other Sonet variants as well as the Seltos GTX do end up receiving.

Here are the key updates that the GTX trim brings to the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos:

Kia Sonet GTX

The Kia Sonet (pictured above in Pewter Olive) is offered with two engine options, which are a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, each limited to one gearbox option. (Kia)

The Kia Sonet GTX variant gets a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor in the driver’s instrument cluster. It is interesting to note that while the new Seltos GTX receives ADAS capabilities, the Sonet GTX misses out on this feature. For the Sonet, Kia has limited the ADAS technology to the GTX+ and the X Line. Both get 10 Level 1 autonomous features that enhance the safety of the vehicle and its occupants.

Among other features, the Sonet GTX gets two 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV features ventilated seats in the front along with a four-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat. Kia Sonet GTX also gets an air purifier inside the cabin. Powertrain options for the Sonet GTX are a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The turbo-petrol is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the diesel unit gets a six-speed torque converter.

Kia Seltos GTX

The Kia Seltos GTX can come either with the 1.5-litre diesel unit or the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which are each limited to one gearbox option. (Kia)

Like the Sonet, the Kia Seltos GTX trim is slotted between the HTX+ and GTX+. Apart from the standard suite of safety features such as six airbags, ABS, stability management, etc., the Sonet GTX gets a 360-degree camera and a blind spot monitor on its instrument cluster. The Seltos GTX notably receives the ADAS with 19 different Level 2 features that include frontal collision avoidance and lane driving assistance. The ADAS on the GTX does miss out on rear and blindspot collision avoidance features though.

The Sonet GTX receives ventilated seats in the front, along with dual-zone climate controls, and ambient LED lights. The GTX further receives the two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, along with wired Andriod Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other notable features include rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX anchors for child seats and a sliding armrest. The Seltos GTX does miss out on the eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat that most other variants end up receiving.

The Seltos is offered with two engine options that are each limited to one gearbox option. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine makes 158 bhp power and is mated to the seven-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel can generate 114 bhp power and is paired with a six-speed torque converter.

