Kia discontinues these diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India

Kia discontinues these diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India

Kia India has not shared any specific reasons behind the decision. However, it is believed that the Korean carmaker may have pulled out the variants due to low demand. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Feb 2022, 03:06 PM
Kia has pulled out the HTK+ diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India.

Kia India has decided to discontinue some of the variants of its Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India. The company has pulled out the mid-range HTK+ diesel-automatic trim offered on Seltos SUV and the base variant of the seven-seater premium MPV Carnival.

Kia India has not shared any specific reasons behind the decision.

However, it is believed that the Korean carmaker may have pulled out the variants due to low demand. The carmaker has refused to take bookings for these variants from the dealers.

The Kia Seltos HTK+ diesel automatic variant was priced at 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carnival base variant diesel automatic was available for 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers who want to buy the Seltos diesel automatic will now have to go for the GTX+ automatic variant, which costs 17.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is 3.7 lakh more expensive than the HTK+ variant.

The new base variant of the Carnival MPV is now the Prestige trim seven-seater unit, which comes at a price of 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is 4.5 lakh more expensive than the HTK+ diesel automatic variant.

(Also read: Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of 8.99 lakh)

The HTK+ diesel-automatic variant of the Seltos SUV came with 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed torque converter. The engine used to churn out maximum output of 115PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. Among its features, the HTK+ Seltos offered 16-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen system and push-button start/stop.

The Carnival MPV is available with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating maximum output of 200PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. The discontinued premium trim of Kia's luxury MPV used to offer features like 3-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a rearview camera.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2022, 03:06 PM IST
TAGS: Seltos Carnival Kia Seltos Kia Carnival Kia Kia India
