Kia discontinues these diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India

Kia India has decided to discontinue some of the variants of its Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India. The company has pulled out the mid-range HTK+ diesel-automatic trim offered on Seltos SUV and the base variant of the seven-seater premium MPV Carnival.

The Kia Seltos HTK+ diesel automatic variant was priced at ₹14.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carnival base variant diesel automatic was available for ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers who want to buy the Seltos diesel automatic will now have to go for the GTX+ automatic variant, which costs ₹17.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is ₹3.7 lakh more expensive than the HTK+ variant.

The new base variant of the Carnival MPV is now the Prestige trim seven-seater unit, which comes at a price of ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is ₹4.5 lakh more expensive than the HTK+ diesel automatic variant.

The HTK+ diesel-automatic variant of the Seltos SUV came with 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed torque converter. The engine used to churn out maximum output of 115PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. Among its features, the HTK+ Seltos offered 16-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen system and push-button start/stop.

The Carnival MPV is available with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating maximum output of 200PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. The discontinued premium trim of Kia's luxury MPV used to offer features like 3-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a rearview camera.

