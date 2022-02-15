HT Auto
Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of 8.99 lakh

Kia Carens takes a straight aim at Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, apart from Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, with pricing ranging from 8.99 lakh to 16.99 lakh.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 01:06 PM
Kia Carens is positioned for customers with larger families.
Kia Carens is positioned for customers with larger families.

Kia Carens was officially launched in India on Tuesday at a starting and introductory price of 8.99 lakh (ex showroom). The top-of-the-line variant of the Carens has been priced at 16.99 lakh (ex showroom). Carens is the fourth product from Kia India since its debut here in 2019 with Seltos, Carnival and Sonet being the other offerings.

The company has so far received over 19,000 bookings in around a month since the reservation window was opened.

Kia Carens full price list   
TrimPetrol Smartstream 1.5Turbo Petrol Smartstream 1.4TDiesel 1.5L CRDi VGT
Premium 8.9910.9910.99
Prestige9.9911.9911.99
Prestige Plus 6MT - 13.49
7DCT - 14.59		13.49
Luxury 14.9914.99
Luxury Plus (6/7 seater 6MT - 16.19
7DCT - 16.99		6MT - 16.19
6AT - 16.99
   All prices are in INR, in lakh and are ex showroom

Carens is an India-specific product and is being manufactured at the company's facility in Anantpur. The three-row cross between an MPV and SUV - Kia refers to it as a recreational vehicle, will be exported to foreign markets from India at a later stage.

Kia is betting big on Carens and expects the vehicle to find favour among those looking for a people mover that is also loaded with features.

Kia Carens rivals:

Carens now goes head on against a long list of rivals. While the vehicle will have a direct faceoff against Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, it will also compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6 on the one end of the price spectrum and the Innova Crysta from Toyota Motors on the other. Then there are three-row SUVs like MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700 to fend off as well.

Kia Carens engine and transmission options:

Kia is offering Carens with three engine options. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well.

Carens ought to primarily woo buyers with large families who enjoy frequent road trips but also like a car that is loaded with features and is high on comfort.
Carens ought to primarily woo buyers with large families who enjoy frequent road trips but also like a car that is loaded with features and is high on comfort.

In terms of transmission choices, there are multiple options as well. The 1.5-litre petrol unit is mated with a six-speed manual unit, the 1.4-turbocharged petrol comes with either a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed manual and the diesel unit comes paired with either a six-speed AT or a six-speed MT.

Kia Carens engine and transmission details 
  
1.4 T-GDi Petrol Engine 
Power140 ps/6 000 rpm
Torque242 Nm/1 500~3 200 rpm
Transmission7DCT/6MT
  
1.5 Petrol Engine 
Power115 ps/6 300 rpm
Torque144 Nm/4 500 rpm
Transmission6MT
  
1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel Engine 
Power115 ps/4 000 rpm
Torque250 Nm/1 500~2 750 rpm
Transmission6AT/6MT
  

Kia Carens mileage

Kia claims that the petrol engine inside the Carens helps it deliver up to 16.5 kmpl while the diesel motor returns around 21.3 kmpl per litre of fuel.

Kia Carens dimensions:

Visually, Carens is a bit more compact than Alcazar but the figures are slightly in favour of the Kia. Carens measures 4,540 mm in length, has a width of 1,800 mm, is 1,708 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm.

Carens is marginally longer, wider and taller than Alcazar from Hyundai.
Carens is marginally longer, wider and taller than Alcazar from Hyundai.

There are eight exterior colour options to choose from as well.

Kia Carens Dimensions and Colour Options 
  
Length4540 mm
Width1800 mm
Height1708 mm
Wheelbase2780 mm
  
Coloursimperial Blue
 Moss Brown
 Sparkling Silver
 Intense Red
 Glacier White Pearl
 Clear White
 Gravity Grey
 Aurora Black Pearl

Kia Carens safety highlights:

The starring highlight of the Kia Carens is that it is being offered with six airbags as standard across all variants.

The other safety highlights on the vehicle include Vehicle Stability Management, Rear Parking Sensors, Downhill Braking Control. All-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist.

Kia Carens cabin highlights:

The Carens boasts of a number of convenience and connectivity features inside, primarily highlighted by its 10.25-inch HD touchscreen display, digital driver display, 64-colour ambient lighting, Bose sound system, air purification system, ventilated front seats and sunroof.

The top variants of the Kia Carens gets air purification system with virus and bacteria protection. The controls for the system are seen on the back of the driver seat here.
The top variants of the Kia Carens gets air purification system with virus and bacteria protection. The controls for the system are seen on the back of the driver seat here.

 

The vehicle also has decent levels of space for passengers in the second and the final row. A one-touch tumble down feature on the second-row seats allow for easy access to the final row space.

Kia is offering Carens in six as well as seven-seat layout.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Carens Carens Kia Kia India
