Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: 5 features that the updated MPV gets over the older one

Kia has added a newcomer to their lineup with the 2025 Carens Clavis, an updated and feature-rich improvement over the much-loved Carens MPV. The standard version of the Carens has had a more subdued shuffle of its own recently with multiple variants being discontinued, while the Carens Clavis arrives as a refined seven-seat crossover alternative. While it shares the same three-row setup, the Clavis does clearly intend to offer a more premium ownership experience. Here is our list of five standout features the Clavis has over the previous Carens MPV.

1 Upsized 17-inch Alloy Wheels for a Sportier Look In terms of looks, the Clavis gains a more authoritative stance due to its 17-inch dual-tone alloys wheels, an upgrade from the 16-inch steel wheels plastic-trimmed ones on the Carens Premium (O). While higher variants of the previous Carens did feature alloys, they never exceeded the 16-inch level. The new wheels not only enhance road presence but also indicate a more upscale positioning.

2 Panoramic Sunroof Makes Its Debut One of the most prominent new features introduced is the panoramic sunroof, which is introduced for the first time in the Carens range. This is available only with the turbo-petrol HTX version of the Clavis and allows in more natural light and an openness feel. The lower HTK Plus variant receives a single-pane sunroof as standard. This is a major improvement, particularly when you factor in that the outgoing Carens does not have a sunroof option at all following the discontinuation of its top trims.

3 Larger Dual 12.3-inch Screens Add a Premium Touch The Carens Clavis follows Kia's increasing roster of tech-savvy cars by offering dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. This configuration, previously seen on the Kia Syros, hugely elevates the dashboard experience and makes the cabin feel premium. The lesser Carens Premium (O), an older model, lags behind with an 8-inch infotainment screen and half-digital driver display.

5 Convenience of an Electronic Parking Brake Another considered upgrade is the addition of an electronic parking brake with auto hold, found from the mid-spec HTK Plus models with automatics. This makes life easier during traffic or uphill driving. The outgoing Carens, for contrast, retains a conventional manual handbrake even on its upper trims.

