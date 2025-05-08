HT Auto
58% of Kia Carens sales contributed by petrol variants, over 2 lakh units sold since launch

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 May 2025, 18:20 PM
The Kia Carens has fared well with private and fleet buyers alike with 58 per cent sales coming from petrol variants and 32 per cent buyers opting for automatic transmission options.
Kia Carens
The Kia Carens has been a strong seller for the company with over 2 lakh units sold since 2021. About 58 per cent of the total sales come from the petrol variants
The Kia Carens MPV became an instant hit for the automaker when it first arrived in 2021 and the company has revealed some new insights on its sales performance. During the unveiling of the new Carens Clavis MPV, Kia announced that the petrol variants contribute about 58 per cent to the total sales of the Carens. The remaining 42 per cent come from the diesel variants.

32% of Kia Carens buyers opt for an automatic transmission

Kia has sold over two lakh units of the Carens since its launch and the MPV has managed to carve a niche of its own in a segment dominated by the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta. The automaker further revealed that 32 per cent of the Kia Carens customers opted for the automatic transmission options. Kia offers an automatic transmission choice with two out of three engines. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol is paired with a 6-speed manual, whereas the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is available with an IMT and 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel is paired with a 6-speed manual and torque converter. A decent chunk of the demand then is coming from the higher variants of the Kia Carens.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis unveiled with new look, features, and tech, EV version confirmed

Kia Carens Clavis
The new Kia Carens Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens and will also get an electric version at a later stage
Kia Carens Clavis
The new Kia Carens Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens and will also get an electric version at a later stage

The Kia Carens will soon see competition coming inside its stable with the arrival of the Carens Clavis. The new MPV made its global debut on May 8, 2025, and is a more upmarket version based on the Carens, sporting a new look, more features, and additional tech. Both the Kia Carens and Carens Clavis will co-exist sharing the same showroom floor. Both models will be later joined by an all-electric version, which will be the first mass-market EV from Kia in India.

Kia Carens Clavis: What to expect?

The Carens Clavis aims to open a new segment of private buyers for the automaker, especially with the premium styling inspired from Kia’s new-age models. The upcoming offering features Level 2 ADAS, 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic screen for the digital and infotainment systems, and a new steering wheel. The model will also pack 64-colour ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and more.

The upcoming Carens Clavis will share its underpinnings with the Carens and will carry over the same petrol and diesel engine options. Kia has also confirmed that the new MPV will be available in eight variants - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX & HTX+. We expect the Carens to be relegated to fleet operations, while the Kia Carens Clavis will be targeted at private buyers. Expect prices to start from 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

First Published Date: 08 May 2025, 18:20 PM IST

