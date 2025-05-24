Kia Carens Clavis starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon
- Kia Carens Clavis is offered with three powertrain options. There would also be an all-electric version of the MPV.
Kia Carens Clavis gets an exterior redesign when compared to the standard Carens.
Authorised dealerships of Kia India have started receiving the Carens Clavis. It can be expected that the brand will soon start the deliveries of the new MPV to the customers who have placed a booking by paying a token amount of ₹25,000.
What is the price of the Kia Carens Clavis?
The new Kia Carens Clavis is positioned above the current Carens. It is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹21.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 24 May 2025, 11:14 AM IST
