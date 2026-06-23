HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kawasaki Launches 5 Side X Side Models In India; Prices Start At 38 Lakh

Kawasaki launches 5 Side X Side models in India; prices start at 38 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2026, 08:34 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Kawasaki has expanded its India line-up with five Side X Side models, ranging from utility-focused models to high-performance off-road machines.

Kawasaki Side X Side
Kawasaki’s new India line-up includes five Side X Side vehicles for utility, passenger transport and off-road recreation.
Kawasaki Side X Side
Kawasaki’s new India line-up includes five Side X Side vehicles for utility, passenger transport and off-road recreation.
Volkswagen ID.4
EMI starting at just
₹65,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Kawasaki has introduced an all-new range of Side X Side vehicles in India, adding five different models to its off-road portfolio. The line-up covers multiple use cases, from agriculture and workforce transport to recreational driving and adventure activities. Prices for the Side X Side vehicles start at 38 lakh for the Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE and go up to 78.90 lakh for the Teryx 4 H2. None of the newly launched models is road-legal, and all of them use a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

High-performance Teryx 4 H2 leads the range

The Teryx 4 H2 sits at the top of the line-up and is also the most expensive model on sale at 78.90 lakh. Unlike the utility-focused models in the range, this one has been developed as a performance-oriented machine. It uses a 999 cc liquid-cooled supercharged inline-four engine sourced from the H2 family, producing 250 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 198.3 Nm at 8,800 rpm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
₹50 Lakhs - 60 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹65,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹30 Lakhs - 32 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹39,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-door Coupe
₹3.27 Cr - 3.34 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹4,27,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Byd Sealion 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Sealion 7
₹49.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹64,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Bmw Ix1 Lwb (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1 LWB
₹49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹64,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Volvo Ex40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX40
₹56.10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹73,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Its hardware package includes 16-inch alloy wheels fitted with Maxxis off-road tyres, long-travel FOX suspension, selectable 2WD and 4WD modes, and adjustable power delivery settings.

Also Read : 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India at 5.76 lakh; now E20 compliant

KRX models offer seating flexibility

Buyers looking for a sportier off-road machine with more passenger space can choose between the Teryx KRX4 1000 and Teryx KRX 1000. The KRX4 1000, priced at 52.90 lakh, is a four-seater, while the two-seat model KRX 1000 costs 43.40 lakh.

Both vehicles use the same 999 cc parallel-twin engine producing 110 bhp at 8,300 rpm and 102 Nm at 7,000 rpm. They also share key equipment such as Showa long-travel suspension with adjustable damping, Electric Power Steering and Maxxis Carnivore tyres mounted on 15-inch wheels. The two-seat version additionally has a longer wheelbase and a kerb weight of 952 kg.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 till June 30

Utility-focused models for passenger and other work

The Ridge Crew, priced at 47.86 lakh, targets industrial and commercial use along with recreational applications. It gets a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 116 bhp at 8,500rpm and 100.05 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Features include adjustable driver ergonomics, USB ports and a digital display with smartphone connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE serves as the entry point to the range at 38 lakh. Designed for workforce and passenger duties, it comes with a convertible Trans Cab layout that can switch between three- and six-passenger configurations. Power comes from a 999 cc twin-cylinder engine making 70 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 83 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

(All aforementioned pricing is ex-showroom)

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2026, 08:34 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.