HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Launches New Edition Of Compass And Meridian Suvs. What's Different?

Jeep launches new edition of Compass and Meridian SUVs. What's different?

Jeep India has introduced a new variant of the Compass and Meridian - the two flagship SUVs from the US-based carmaker. Jeep has launched the Club Edition version of Compass SUV at a starting price of 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Meridian Club Edition model has been launched at a price of Rs. 27.75 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Compass Club Edition will be available with a petrol-only engine, the Meridian's Club Edition version will come with only diesel engine under its hood.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 11:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jeep India has launched the Club Edition versions of its two flagship SUVs - Compass and Meridian.
Jeep India has launched the Club Edition versions of its two flagship SUVs - Compass and Meridian.
Jeep India has launched the Club Edition versions of its two flagship SUVs - Compass and Meridian.
Jeep India has launched the Club Edition versions of its two flagship SUVs - Compass and Meridian.

The key difference between the standard versions of the two SUVs and the new variants are in its design. They are as minor as decals on the bonnet and the Club Edition badging on the SUVs. The Compass Club Edition is based on the Sport variant and will sit just under that variant. The Meridian Club Edition is based on the Limited trim of the model. Besides the cosmetic changes, the new variants are almost exactly the same inside out with similar features on offer. However, Jeep is not offering the 4X4 technology with any of these two new variants.

Watch: Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass Club Edition will be powered by the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers its other variants. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission. It is capable of churning out 161 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Meridian Club Edition is equipped with the 2.0-litre diesel unit which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine is capable of generating 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

As far as the price is concerned, the Jeep Compass Club Edition will be more than one lakh affordable than the Sport variant. The Meridian Club Edition version will cost over two lakh less compared to the Limited trim.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep Compass Meridian
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

This BMW concept EV can share your moods with you
This BMW concept EV can share your moods with you
Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar's take on Pininfarina Battista. Check here
Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar's take on Pininfarina Battista. Check here
Hyderabad e-Prix: Formula E announces new junior racing series; debut in 2024
Hyderabad e-Prix: Formula E announces new junior racing series; debut in 2024
MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor
MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor
Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon
Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city