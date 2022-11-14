Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect

Jeep India is ready to launch its fifth-generation Grand Cherokee in the country on November 17. This comes as the latest generation avatar of the premium SUV. Jeep Grand Cherokee made its global debut last year, and has been under testing phase in India for a while. The SUV is the fourth model here from the US auto manufacturer, and will be made in India. Also, this makes India the only region outside North America to produce four Jeep SUVs.

The other SUVs available in Jeep India's product lineup include the models like Compass, Meridian and Wrangler. Before the Jeep Grand Cherokee hits showrooms, here is what we can expect from this SUV.

Also Read : Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this

Exterior

The premium SUV appears with an identical design to the other off-roaders from the automaker's lineup. The Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with an upright front fascia with a seven-slat grille flanked by slim LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper comes with LED fog lamps, adding more style to the SUV. Other design elements include stylish alloy wheels, crisp character lines, LED taillights, etc.

Interior and features

Moving inside the cabin of the SUV, the biggest attraction is the large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is a fully digital instrument cluster as well. However, Jeep India is yet to disclose the details of the features and other design elements available in the new India-spec Grand Cherokee. Expect it to carry a panoramic sunroof and a passenger screen on the dashboard. It is likely to be available in a five-seater configuration.

Powertrain

The international market-spec Jeep Grand Cherokee comes available in three different engine options. These include a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine, which is capable of churning out 294 bhp of power and 348 Nm of torque. Other power mills include a large 5.7-litre V8 engine capable of producing 357 bhp of power and 528 Nm of torque. Also, there is a smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with plug-in hybrid technology. This engine pumps out 375 bhp of power and 637 Nm of torque.

Jeep India may bring the small turbocharged petrol engine to India. However, it is too early to speculate that, as the automaker is still tight-lipped about the powertrain specifications of the upcoming model. Other mechanical details of the international market-spec version of the SUV include a Quadra lift air suspension, Quadra-Drive II active transfer case with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and a sway bar disconnect system.

First Published Date: