HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Grand Cherokee Launching This Week: What To Expect

Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect

Jeep Grand Cherokee is available with three different engine options in he global market.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 16:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes as the automaker's fourth product in India after Compass, Meridian and Wrangler.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes as the automaker's fourth product in India after Compass, Meridian and Wrangler.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes as the automaker's fourth product in India after Compass, Meridian and Wrangler.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes as the automaker's fourth product in India after Compass, Meridian and Wrangler.

Jeep India is ready to launch its fifth-generation Grand Cherokee in the country on November 17. This comes as the latest generation avatar of the premium SUV. Jeep Grand Cherokee made its global debut last year, and has been under testing phase in India for a while. The SUV is the fourth model here from the US auto manufacturer, and will be made in India. Also, this makes India the only region outside North America to produce four Jeep SUVs. 

The other SUVs available in Jeep India's product lineup include the models like Compass, Meridian and Wrangler. Before the Jeep Grand Cherokee hits showrooms, here is what we can expect from this SUV.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this

Exterior

The premium SUV appears with an identical design to the other off-roaders from the automaker's lineup. The Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with an upright front fascia with a seven-slat grille flanked by slim LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper comes with LED fog lamps, adding more style to the SUV. Other design elements include stylish alloy wheels, crisp character lines, LED taillights, etc.

Interior and features

Moving inside the cabin of the SUV, the biggest attraction is the large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is a fully digital instrument cluster as well. However, Jeep India is yet to disclose the details of the features and other design elements available in the new India-spec Grand Cherokee. Expect it to carry a panoramic sunroof and a passenger screen on the dashboard. It is likely to be available in a five-seater configuration.

Powertrain

The international market-spec Jeep Grand Cherokee comes available in three different engine options. These include a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine, which is capable of churning out 294 bhp of power and 348 Nm of torque. Other power mills include a large 5.7-litre V8 engine capable of producing 357 bhp of power and 528 Nm of torque. Also, there is a smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with plug-in hybrid technology. This engine pumps out 375 bhp of power and 637 Nm of torque.

Jeep India may bring the small turbocharged petrol engine to India. However, it is too early to speculate that, as the automaker is still tight-lipped about the powertrain specifications of the upcoming model. Other mechanical details of the international market-spec version of the SUV include a Quadra lift air suspension, Quadra-Drive II active transfer case with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and a sway bar disconnect system.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 16:45 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep SUV Jeep India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city