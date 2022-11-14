Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this 

Published Nov 14, 2022

Government has lifted the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars from November 14

The Air Quality Index though improved but it is still in poor category

 Officials will meet and decide on the next steps

During the ban, Delhi Police issued over 5,800 challans for those who violated the rule

The fine for violation of the rule went up to 20,000

Emergency service vehicles or the ones on election duty were exempted from the ban   

Delhi's air quality takes a nosedive during this time of the year 

Apart from vehicular emissions, stubble burning in adjoining states leads to severe air pollution 

Over this weekend, the city recorded an AQI of 303 which falls in very poor category
