Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this 

Government has lifted the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars from November 14
The Air Quality Index though improved but it is still in poor category
Officials will meet and decide on the next steps
During the ban, Delhi Police issued over 5,800 challans for those who violated the rule
The fine for violation of the rule went up to ₹20,000
Emergency service vehicles or the ones on election duty were exempted from the ban
Delhi's air quality takes a nosedive during this time of the year
Apart from vehicular emissions, stubble burning in adjoining states leads to severe air pollution
Over this weekend, the city recorded an AQI of 303 which falls in very poor category