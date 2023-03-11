Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike of 1 lakh. Check out the new price

Jeep India has silently hiked prices for the Grand Cherokee SUV, the company’s new flagship offering in the country. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of ₹1 lakh over the model’s launch price of ₹77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Cherokee arrived in November last year and competes with the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE , Volvo XC90, BMW X5 and the like.

The price hike does not bring any changes to the powertrain or feature list on the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The SUV continues to draw power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed torque converter. Power goes to all four wheels via the QUADRATAC 4x4 system.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand's flagship offering in India and is locally assembled by the automaker in the country

In terms of design, the Grand Cherokee gets the quintessential Jeep look with the seven-slat front grille, clamshell bonnet and a boxy silhouette. The SUV rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. The SUV is well-equipped on the feature front with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument console, and a panoramic sunroof. There’s a separate digital display for the front passenger as well, while the seats are upholstered in perforated Capri leather. The feature list also includes ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, voice command, a 9-speaker audio system, and a head-up display unit.

With respect to safety, the Grand Cherokee packs eight airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, ESC, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, as well as ADAS. The SUV is available only as a five-seater and in the fully-loaded Limited O variant. India is the first market outside North America to locally assemble the Grand Cherokee.

