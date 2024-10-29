Is Kia India planning new GT Line variants as demand rises? Check details

The Indian auto market is filled with a young audience looking for dynamic looking vehicles, especially SUVs. To cater to this, many of the automakers in the country have started offering exclusive trim levels. Kia India, which has a primary target audience of young people, has the GT Line trim across almost every of its models on offer in India except for the newly launch Kia Carnival. Now though, the company plans to expand its GT Line offering in India.

Kia recently announced that India along with North America, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region have seen sales increase significantly, despit

(Also read: Kia global Q3 sales tumble, India emerges as ray of hope)

The company recently announced that India along with North America, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region have seen sales increase significantly, despite the global sales for the company going down. It further stated that in India, the company will expand sales of its GT line trim, offering an improved customer choice and design.

Kia GT Line: New models incoming?

If reports are to be believed, it is expected that Kia India will introduce newer trim levels under the GT Line badging. These new variants are expected to be priced below the existing ones on offer. The new variants are expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, most possibly at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

As of now, the entry-level GT Line of the Kia Sonet is pricier by ₹10,000 as compared to the highest-spec HT Line, and the Seltos GT Line costs ₹32,000 more than its top-spec HT trim level. The upcoming new GT Line variants are expected to narrow down this price difference while still retaining the design and feature sets for the GT and HT Line.

Also watch: Kia Sonet| GT Line vs Tech Line| Comparison

Kia aims to provide a distinct experience for the customers with its GT Line and HT line variants. While the HT Line variants are more tailored towards families with comfort and utility in mind, the GT Line on the other hand offers a sportier and a more premium feel.

The Kia Seltos GT Line for example stands out with its distinct elements such as 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black roof rails and a sporty rear bumper featuring dual exhaust tips. Meanwhile the interior features an all black theme with white contrasting accents along with several exclusive features such as ADAS.

(Also read: Kia Carnival price: What do you get for what you pay)

On the other hand, the HT Line variants of the Kia Seltos feature 17 inch alloy wheels or 16 inch steel wheels depending on the variant along with a more subtle bumper design and a Black and Brown interior scheme.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: