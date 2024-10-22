In pics: Kia Carnival lands in India. But should it glide into your garage?

6/11

Enter the Carnival and the massive proportions on the outside transform into acres of space in the cabin. The vehicle will mostly be chauffeur driven and as such, the two seats in the middle become the command center. The vehicle has a 2+2+3 seat layout but the middle seats are by far the most comfortable. The cushioning has vastly improved, there is heating as well as cooling function and there is a recline adjustment too, coupled with a footrest. Even when leaving adequate space for people right at the back, Carnival offers a lot of leg and kneeroom for the two in the middle. There is, however, no foldout tray which is a big miss..