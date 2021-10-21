India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift draws inspiration from Tucson, Santa Cruz

Hyundai Creta 2022 has been teased through a number of design sketches by Hyundai Indonesia as the SUV nears a debut in the country. Hyundai Creta facelift gets very noticeable exterior design overhaul, taking inspiration from its bigger siblings Tucson and Santa Cruz. India launch of the updated Creta is expected to take place sometime next year.

The South Korean automaker claims that the Creta facelift comes with a series of new innovations including a revised design and latest features. As the images reveal, the front profile gets significant updates through some tweaks at the front grille and headlamps.

Clearly, the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift has drawn its inspiration from the larger siblings like Tucson and Santa Fe that come with similar large aggressive-looking grilles and sharp headlamps. The automaker has revealed the cabin of the car as well through a sketch.

Hyundai Creta has been a key model in boosting the automaker's sales and market share in India. The current generation Creta comes with a massive overhaul in terms of design and technology compared to the previous generation model. It helped Hyundai to strengthen its position in the Indian car market. The upcoming facelifted version is likely to boost sales further.

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift gets boomerang shaped LED taillights.

Hyundai Creta facelift - Exterior design highlights

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a host of design tweaks at the exterior. It gets a parametric jewel grille inspired by Hyundai's Parametric Dynamics design language. The LED daytime running lights are fully integrated into the grille. The lights are positioned in a manner that hides them when they are turned off.

The updated Hyundai Creta also features sharper LED projector headlamps, boomerang-shaped LED taillights and high mounted stop lamps. The windshield comes with an appearance offering an impression of openness. The car gets a relatively lower centre of gravity, ensuring a wider and more planted appearance.

Hyundai has recently introduced the next generation Creta in Brazil, which is available in diamond cut wheel with size options of 16, 17 and 18-inch.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift gets a revised cabin that offers more premium feel.

Hyundai Creta facelift - Cabin highlights

The design sketch revealed by Hyundai previews the interior theme. The cabin gets a premium feel in the new avatar. Hyundai claims that it will get advanced, class-leading technology inside the cabin. The horizontal dashboard with wing curves towards the door.

There is a large touchscreen infotainment system integrated into the centre console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car gets a D-cut steering wheel, vertical AC vents integrated with a defogger, 3D pattern speaker mesh grille and silver bezel around the gear shifter.

Expect the India-spec model to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and steering-mounted drive mode selector with Normal, Smart, Eco and Sport options.

Hyundai Creta facelift - Safety features

The India-spec 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to get a host of safety features on board. These would include a driver fatigue detector, adaptive high light, adaptive speed control, six airbags, disc brakes for all four wheels, autonomous braking system, left convergence detection feature etc.