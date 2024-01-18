Hyundai has finally launched the Creta facelift in India

Published Jan 18, 2024

The new Creta comes with a wide range of safety features

The SUV comes with a total of 70 safety features including 36 standard features

It also gets Level 2 ADAS that comes with 19 features, available in top variants though

Standard safety features of new Creta include ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, TPMS, headlamp escort function etc among many

With the addition of Level 2 ADAS, Creta joins its siblings like Venue, Tucson, Ioniq 5 and Verna that also have this feature

Other safety features onboard the new Hyundai Creta include automatic headlamps, front parking sensors, rear parking camera etc

A key feature onboard the car is the 360-degree camera allowing a surround view of the vehicle, enhancing comprehensive safety

These wide range of advanced tech-driven safety features enhances the new Hyundai Creta's appeal significantly

The new Creta certainly comes re-energising the competition in the mid-size SUV segment with fresh design and loads of features
