The new Creta comes with a wide range of safety features
The SUV comes with a total of 70 safety features including 36 standard features
It also gets Level 2 ADAS that comes with 19 features, available in top variants though
Standard safety features of new Creta include ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, TPMS, headlamp escort function etc among many
With the addition of Level 2 ADAS, Creta joins its siblings like Venue, Tucson, Ioniq 5 and Verna that also have this feature
Other safety features onboard the new Hyundai Creta include automatic headlamps, front parking sensors, rear parking camera etc
A key feature onboard the car is the 360-degree camera allowing a surround view of the vehicle, enhancing comprehensive safety
These wide range of advanced tech-driven safety features enhances the new Hyundai Creta's appeal significantly
The new Creta certainly comes re-energising the competition in the mid-size SUV segment with fresh design and loads of features