India bound Volkswagen Tera spied, will rival Skoda Kylaq and others. Check details

The Indian sub compact SUV saw the latest entrant in the form of Skoda Kylaq . The Kylaq became the first product from the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group to enter the segment. Now though, Skoda’s sister brand, Volkswagen also eyes to enter the space with the Tera sub compact SUV. The VW Tera was recently spotted being tested in Argentina.

The Volkswagen Tera will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that works in the Volkswagen Taigun. Transmission options for the SUV will includ

Primarily targeting the Brazilian market, the Volkswagen Tera would be launched in India as well, considering that both Brazilian and Indian markets have a lot of similarities and both are rapidly developing markets.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2024 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 35.17 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Just like the Skoda Kylaq, the Volkswagen Tera for India will also be based on the group’s MQB-A0-IN platform. The spy shots reveal that the Tera will have a more crossover sort of a design, rather than the boxy shape that the Kylaq adorns. Moreover, as compared to the Skoda Kylaq, the Volkswagen Tera will also be shorter in height.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which sub compact SUV is best for you

Volkswagen Tera: What else is known?

The Volkswagen Tera will feature a new design language compared to the current crop of Volkswagen SUVs. Initially, it will enter production in Brazil only, where it will be positioned below the Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun). Other design elements expected with the Tera include blacked out front grille,LED headlights with integrated DRLs, active air channels in front bumper and wrap-around LED tail lights at the rear.

Meanwhile, on the inside, just like the Skoda Kylaq, the VW Tera will echo the cabin feel of the Volkswagen Taigun. The VW sub compact SUV is expected to feature a 10 inch infotainment screen and a digital cockpit among other elements.The SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that works in the Volkswagen Taigun. Transmission options for the SUV will include a manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well.

Also watch: Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon | First Look | Price, features, engine, bookings

The sub-four metre compact SUV is a segment has been witnessing rapid growth across the world. In India as well, this is the fastest growing segment raking in the largest chunk of revenues for the automakers.

Factors like affordability compared to larger SUVs, the boxy and high-riding stance, and practicality have been boosting the growth in this space. In an attempt to grab a sizable share of this segment almost all the major automakers have launched their respective products in this space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: