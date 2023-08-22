In pics: Ultra-customized Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is a head-turner
Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is inspired by the Black Baccara rose - a velvet-like flower that originates in France.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 22 Aug 2023, 14:14 PM 1/8 British luxury automobile maker Rolls-Royce has debuted its latest coachbuilt masterpiece - the La Rose Noire Droptail, which is the first of the four Droptail commissions. The ultra-customized vehicle, which costs more than $30 million (approx. ₹211 crore), 2/8 The Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail was recently presented to the clients who commissioned it at a private event close to Pebble Beach in California. With its pricing, it has become the world's most expensive car. 3/8 The La Rose Noire is inspired by the Black Baccara rose - a velvet-like flower that originates in France and is a favourite of the mother of the commissioning family. The colour of its petals is a dark pomegranate colour which appears almost black in shade but in direct light, it appears like a red with shimmer. These two hues form the primary colour palette of the vehicle. 4/8 To develop a paint theme for Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, that changes shade when viewed from different angles, just like the rose, specialists developed a new paint process and perfected it over 150 iterations. To get the rich colour variation, a secret base coat was followed by five layers of clear lacquer, each blended with a slightly different tone of red. 5/8 The two-seat roadster comes with a removable hardtop made from carbon fiber and electrochromic glass. The low-slung roof and a sleek exterior make the vehicle look like a high-tech luxury yacht. 6/8 The interior of the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is minimalist with just three primary buttons on the curved shawl-style wooden dashboard and matching champagne chest. Majority of the controls are located in the center console. 7/8 More than 1,600 wood pieces have been hand-finished and hand-placed over a two-year period inside the cabin of the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail. There is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept timepiece integrated into the dashboard. 8/8 Under the hood, Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V-12 engine with performance specs as found in the Rolls-Royce Ghost.
