The EV manufacturer has rolled out its latest 10 lakh cars in just 6.5 months
After crossing 50 lakh units production milestone, Tesla is now aiming to reach 60 lakh production milestone in early 2024
The 5 millionth unit was a Tesla Model 3 built at the Giga Shanghai
Tesla has witnessed a rapid demand growth for its electric cars over the last three years
Achievement of 5 millionth unit production comes as a testimony to this demand growth
Tesla reached its first 10 lakh unit milestone in March 2020
Subsequently, it took less than 18 months after that to reach 20 lakh milestone and 11 months more to reach 30 lakh milestone
To reach from 30 lakh to 40 lakh milestone, Tesla took just 7 months
This shows how Tesla has increased its pace of car production over the last 3 years