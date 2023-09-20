Tesla has achieved a new feat by rolling out 50 lakh electric cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 20, 2023

The EV manufacturer has rolled out its latest 10 lakh cars in just 6.5 months

After crossing 50 lakh units production milestone, Tesla is now aiming to reach 60 lakh production milestone in early 2024

The 5 millionth unit was a Tesla Model 3 built at the Giga Shanghai

Tesla has witnessed a rapid demand growth for its electric cars over the last three years

 Check product page

Achievement of 5 millionth unit production comes as a testimony to this demand growth

Tesla reached its first 10 lakh unit milestone in March 2020

Subsequently, it took less than 18 months after that to reach 20 lakh milestone and 11 months more to reach 30 lakh milestone

To reach from 30 lakh to 40 lakh milestone, Tesla took just 7 months

This shows how Tesla has increased its pace of car production over the last 3 years
Check more about Tesla car production
Click Here