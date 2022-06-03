In pics: Toyota unveils Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV
Based on the TNGA-C platform, the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is offered exclusively with all-wheel drive (AWD) system and offers mileage of more than 15 kmpl.
03 Jun 2022, 11:13 AM
Toyota Motor has unveiled the Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV for global markets. It is the first-ever hybrid model in the SUV family and will be launched in the US markets in coming days. The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in 3 sport variants and 2 regular variants. All variants of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will use a hybrid powertrain, including a 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine and 2 electric motors.
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid looks similar to the version launched earlier in Japan. The sport variant comes with a large slim grille and headlights that are tweaked in design. The S and SE versions have standard equipment such as 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights.
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE variant will be offered with maximum changes on the exterior which include a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, taillights and fog lights.
Toyota says that the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV has the ability to generate 194 horsepower. The automaker claims that the hybrid SUV is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in about 8 seconds. The SUV also claims to offer mileage of around 15.73 kmpl.
The interior of the Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV is loaded with features such as an 8-inch infotainment screen, fabric seats, wireless chargers among a few. The SE variant will also come with blind spot screen and paddle shifters. The XSE variant gets added features like heated front seats and electrically adjustable driver's seat.
Among other features available inside the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV are Toyota multimedia audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Type-C charging port, Bluetooth connection and hotspot connection WIFI.
03 Jun 2022, 11:13 AM IST