Toyota HyRyder SUV and Innova MPV prices hiked by up to 42,000

Toyota has increased prices of both its best-selling cars from January
According to the latest price, the base variant of the Innova Hycross has become expensive by ₹10,000
All other variants of the MPV has become expensive by ₹42,000
The price of the Innova HyCross now starts from ₹18.92 lakh and goes up to ₹30.68 lakh
The Innova Crysta MPV is costlier by ₹25,00 for variants except the entry-level version
Toyota has also increased the price of Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV by up to ₹28,000
The price of the Creta, Seltos rival now starts from Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom)
The strong hybrid variants of the SUV get an uniform price hike of ₹20,000
The price of the top-end variant of Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV is now Rs 20.19 lakh