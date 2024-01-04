Toyota HyRyder SUV and Innova MPV prices hiked by up to 42,000

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 04, 2024

Toyota has increased prices of both its best-selling cars from January

According to the latest price, the base variant of the Innova Hycross has become expensive by 10,000

All other variants of the MPV has become expensive by 42,000

The price of the Innova HyCross now starts from  18.92 lakh and goes up to  30.68 lakh

 Check product page

The Innova Crysta MPV is costlier by 25,00 for variants except the entry-level version

Toyota has also increased the price of Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV by up to 28,000

The price of the Creta, Seltos rival now starts from Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

The strong hybrid variants of the SUV get an uniform price hike of 20,000

The price of the top-end variant of Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV is now Rs 20.19 lakh
Also chekc out this popular SUV clock major production milestone in record time
Click Here