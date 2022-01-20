Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars In pics: Toyota Hilux pickup all set for March launch in India, bookings open

In pics: Toyota Hilux pickup all set for March launch in India, bookings open

Toyota Hilux is expected to boost the interest of consumers for lifestyle pickup trucks in India.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 12:31 PM
1/11 Toyota Hilux comes as the latest entrant in Indian lifestyle pickup truck segment.
2/11 Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India will compete with direct rival like Isuzu V-Cross.
3/11 The Toyota Hilux is one of the most popular pickup trucks in the world that has sold more than 20 million units since its inception and in 180 countries around the world.
4/11 The 2022 Toyota Hilux pickup truck has a strong and muscular design that grabs attention easily. Also, it comes with a strong road presence.
5/11 Toyota Hilux pickup truck will be launched in India in March 2022. The UV is already available for booking across the country. 
6/11 India-spec Toyota Hilux pickup comes with a double cab configuration with seating capacity for five persons.
7/11 Toyota Hilux gets a muscular front fascia with a large black grille that gets thick black horizontal bars and shiny chrome lining. The LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights and a skid plate add masculine appeal to the Hilux.
8/11 At rear, the Hilux gets vertically stacked taillights, chunky black bumper, a large loading deck.
9/11 The Toyota Hilux pickup truck gets premium feel inside the cabin with its overall layout and features.
10/11 The pickup gets an eight-inch tab-like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
11/11 The 2022 Toyota Hilux pickup truck gets dual-zone auto AC, soft-touch leather upholstery, front seat armrest with cup holders.
First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Hilux 2022 Toyota Hilux Toyota Toyota India Toyota Hilux pickup truck Hilux pickup truck
Related Stories
Yamaha EMF electric scooter breaks cover: Key things to note
20 Jan 2022
BMW X3 SUV launched in India at 59.90 lakh. Check details here
20 Jan 2022
Crashed Ferrari Enzo, one in just 400 ever built, is a heartbreaking sight
20 Jan 2022
BMW iX EV makes grand India debut at 1.16 crore, promises 425 km range
20 Jan 2022
2022 BMW X3, rival to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, to launch today: What to expect
20 Jan 2022
Custom Honda E with motorsport-inspired body kit looks mean
20 Jan 2022
Mahindra delivers custom-made XUV700 Gold to paralympian Avani Lekhara
20 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS