In pics: Toyota Hilux pickup all set for March launch in India, bookings open

Toyota Hilux is expected to boost the interest of consumers for lifestyle pickup trucks in India.
20 Jan 2022
Toyota Hilux comes as the latest entrant in Indian lifestyle pickup truck segment.
Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India will compete with direct rival like Isuzu V-Cross.
The Toyota Hilux is one of the most popular pickup trucks in the world that has sold more than 20 million units since its inception and in 180 countries around the world.
The 2022 Toyota Hilux pickup truck has a strong and muscular design that grabs attention easily. Also, it comes with a strong road presence.
Toyota Hilux pickup truck will be launched in India in March 2022. The UV is already available for booking across the country.
India-spec Toyota Hilux pickup comes with a double cab configuration with seating capacity for five persons.
Toyota Hilux gets a muscular front fascia with a large black grille that gets thick black horizontal bars and shiny chrome lining. The LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights and a skid plate add masculine appeal to the Hilux.
At rear, the Hilux gets vertically stacked taillights, chunky black bumper, a large loading deck.
The Toyota Hilux pickup truck gets premium feel inside the cabin with its overall layout and features.
The pickup gets an eight-inch tab-like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The 2022 Toyota Hilux pickup truck gets dual-zone auto AC, soft-touch leather upholstery, front seat armrest with cup holders.
