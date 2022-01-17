Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars In pics: Tata Safari Dark Edition launched with all-black paint theme

Mechanically, Tata Safari Dark Edition SUV remains the same as the standard variant with the same engine, transmission, power and torque output.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 02:36 PM
1/7 Tata Motors has launched the Safari Dark Edition in the country at a price of 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is available on the XT+, XTA+, XZ+ and XZA+ trims of the Safari.
2/7 Tata Safari Dark Edition gets some cosmetic updates that make it distinctive compared to the standard variant of the SUV. The all-black exterior comes finished in Oberon Black paint.
3/7 The chrome elements on the Safari SUV have been replaced with piano-black trims for the Dark Edition. The front grille and alloy wheels get charcoal black treatment. 
4/7 Another change in the Tata Safari Dark Edition SUV is the Dark Edition logo in chrome on the tailgate.
5/7 Inside the cabin, Tata Safari Black Edition gets a Blackstone Matrix dashboard and dark upholstery that includes a Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with Blue Tri Arrow perforations and Blue stitching. 
6/7 The Tata Safari Dark Edition gets ventilated seats on both first and second rows and an in-cabin air purifier. There is also an 8.8-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play with WiFi connectivity.
7/7 Safety features of the Tata Safari Dark Edition include multiple airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD among others. 
First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 02:35 PM IST
