Home
>
Auto
>
Cars
> In pics: Suzuki Alto 2022 exterior and interior images officially revealed
In pics: Suzuki Alto 2022 exterior and interior images officially revealed
6 Photos
. Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 11:16 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Alto 2022 in its new generation has undergone several exterior and interior design changes and is quite different from the ones that Maruti currently sells in India.
1/6Suzuki has released first official images of the Alto 2022 ahead of launch that is expected to take place soon. Alto is the oldest flagship from Maruti, Suzuki's partner in India, and one of the best-selling small cars ever in the country.
2/6The ninth generation of the Alto, which first made its debut in Japan back in 1979, seems to be inspired by Maruti S-Presso with a boxy appearance.
3/6From the sides, Alto's similarity with S-Presso is more pronounced with a slightly lower ground clearance.
4/6The height of the new Alto has increased by 50 mm to 1525 mm. The length at 3395 mm and width at 1475 mm has not changed much from the previous generation.
5/6The cabin height of the new Alto has increased by 45 mm, its length has decreased by 25 mm. The dashboard is dominated by a touchscreen infotainment system, under which the climate control unit is located. The instrument panel comes with a large analogue speedometer.
6/6Suzuki has not revealed anything about the engine or performance of the new Alto. However, the new generation Alto is likely to be offered with a mild hybrid engine.