In pics: BMW iX1 electric SUV breaks cover with 438 kms range
BMW iX1 is the German carmaker's smallest electric car based on its entry-level X1 SUV. BMW will offer the fully electric iX1 in xDrive30 variant and two plug-in hybrids.
BMW has taken the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, the EV version of its smallest entry-level X1 SUV. It shares the platform and body with the ICE X1 SUV and will take on rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.4.
The BMW iX1 looks similar to the new X1 SUV. However, it can be easily recognised by the blue accents on the grille, headlights and the side skirts.
The interior of the BMW iX1 has dual tone theme. It gets a 10.7-inch curved screen with touch function along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also offer wireless charging, voice control among other features.
The BMW iX1 is powered by two electric motors which can generate output of 313 hp and 494 Nm of peak torque. It also gets electric four-wheel drive system. The iX1 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and comes with a top speed of 180 kmph.
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 02:58 PM IST
