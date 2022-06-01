HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Bmw Ix1 Electric Suv Breaks Cover With 438 Kms Range

In pics: BMW iX1 electric SUV breaks cover with 438 kms range

BMW iX1 is the German carmaker's smallest electric car based on its entry-level X1 SUV. BMW will offer the fully electric iX1 in xDrive30 variant and two plug-in hybrids.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 02:58 PM
BMW has taken the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, the EV version of its smallest entry-level X1 SUV. It shares the platform and body with the ICE X1 SUV and will take on rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.4.
1/5 BMW has taken the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, the EV version of its smallest entry-level X1 SUV. It shares the platform and body with the ICE X1 SUV and will take on rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.4.
BMW has taken the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, the EV version of its smallest entry-level X1 SUV. It shares the platform and body with the ICE X1 SUV and will take on rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.4.
BMW has taken the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, the EV version of its smallest entry-level X1 SUV. It shares the platform and body with the ICE X1 SUV and will take on rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.4.
The BMW iX1 looks similar to the new X1 SUV. However, it can be easily recognised by the blue accents on the grille, headlights and the side skirts.
2/5 The BMW iX1 looks similar to the new X1 SUV. However, it can be easily recognised by the blue accents on the grille, headlights and the side skirts.
The BMW iX1 looks similar to the new X1 SUV. However, it can be easily recognised by the blue accents on the grille, headlights and the side skirts.
The BMW iX1 looks similar to the new X1 SUV. However, it can be easily recognised by the blue accents on the grille, headlights and the side skirts.
The interior of the BMW iX1 has dual tone theme. It gets a 10.7-inch curved screen with touch function along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also offer wireless charging, voice control among other features.
3/5 The interior of the BMW iX1 has dual tone theme. It gets a 10.7-inch curved screen with touch function along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also offer wireless charging, voice control among other features.
The interior of the BMW iX1 has dual tone theme. It gets a 10.7-inch curved screen with touch function along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also offer wireless charging, voice control among other features.
The interior of the BMW iX1 has dual tone theme. It gets a 10.7-inch curved screen with touch function along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also offer wireless charging, voice control among other features.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The BMW iX1 is powered by two electric motors which can generate output of 313 hp and 494 Nm of peak torque. It also gets electric four-wheel drive system. The iX1 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and comes with a top speed of 180 kmph.
4/5 The BMW iX1 is powered by two electric motors which can generate output of 313 hp and 494 Nm of peak torque. It also gets electric four-wheel drive system. The iX1 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and comes with a top speed of 180 kmph.
The BMW iX1 is powered by two electric motors which can generate output of 313 hp and 494 Nm of peak torque. It also gets electric four-wheel drive system. The iX1 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and comes with a top speed of 180 kmph.
The BMW iX1 is powered by two electric motors which can generate output of 313 hp and 494 Nm of peak torque. It also gets electric four-wheel drive system. The iX1 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and comes with a top speed of 180 kmph.
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
5/5 BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 02:58 PM IST
TAGS: iX1 2023 iX1 iX1 2023 iX1 electric SUV BMW iX1 2023 BMW iX1 BMW iX1 2023 BMW Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
Official rendered teaser image of upcoming Fisker Pear EV. 
Fisker Pear EV gets 2024 launch timeline
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.
Mahindra electric SUV range to break cover on August 15

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

TVS Motor Company sells 287,058 two-wheelers in May
TVS Motor Company sells 287,058 two-wheelers in May
In pics: BMW iX1 electric SUV breaks cover with 438 kms range
In pics: BMW iX1 electric SUV breaks cover with 438 kms range
Mahindra Auto grows by 208% in May thanks to high demand of XUV700, Thar
Mahindra Auto grows by 208% in May thanks to high demand of XUV700, Thar
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Maruti Suzuki sells 161,413 cars in May, supply chain impacts production
Maruti Suzuki sells 161,413 cars in May, supply chain impacts production

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city