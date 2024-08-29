HT Auto
In Pics: Aston Martin Vantage V8 launched in India

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 19:28 PM
The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage is now available in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.99 crore, before customisation.
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
The all-new Aston Martin Vantage has just been launched in India and the British supercar maker rolls it in at a starting price of 3.99 crore. 
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
Deliveries of the new supercar will commence from the fourth quarter of 2024 and customers are able to stack customisation options on top of the ex-showroom price. 
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
A closer look at the engine bay of the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage reveals the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that now makes 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. With approximately a 153 bhp boost in power from the outgoing model, the Vantage sprints from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. 
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage headlamps
The 2024 Vantage is fitted with new matrix LED headlamps with 18 vertical segments and a new DRL design. 
Aston Martin Vantage headlamps
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
The new Aston Martin Vantage continues in its traditional rear-wheel drive fashion and is built with an aluminium body structure. The supercar comes perfectly balanced with the ideal 50:50 weight distribution.  
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
2024 Aston Martin Vantage interior
The cabin of the new Vantage is dressed up in hand-stitched Bridge of Weir leather hide and features the latest 10.25-inch infotainment system from Aston Martin. 
2024 Aston Martin Vantage interior
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
The 2024 Vantage comes fitted with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers with an electronic rear limited-slip differential. The supercar rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres, and carbon-ceramic disc brakes take up stopping duties.  
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
The new Vantage comes with a broader rear bumper and the overall rear end design stays in line with the current Aston Martin design language. The Vantage further gets a larger, quad exhaust tailpipe setup. 
Aston Martin Vantage
First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 19:28 PM IST

